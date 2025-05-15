Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Just Dropped The Baby Line Of Your Dreams

Proudly

Today marks the launch of the power couple’s first-ever baby apparel collection under their brand PROUDLY, exclusively at JCPenney. And it’s as joyful, intentional, and inclusive as you’d expect. Leave it to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade to make babywear feel like a celebration. Known for their baby care products designed specifically for melanin-rich skin, PROUDLY’s venture into the great realm of fashion brings an overwhelming attention to detail. From soft, hypoallergenic onesies, to footed sleepers, hooded towels, beanies, and more. As Union put it, “It’s about representation, quality and celebrating all families.”

Proudly

But this isn’t your average babywear drop, it’s a whole new vibe.

Designed for babies up to 24 months, the pieces are equal parts whimsical and wearable, crafted with playful watercolor-inspired prints that flatter all skin tones, and buttery-soft fabrics that are as kind to baby skin as they are to your wallet. “We aim to provide parents options they can trust and feel good about, ensuring every child, regardless of their background, has access to something special,” said Union.

Proudly

It’s the latest addition to JCPenney’s growing collaboration with the couple, with Flawless by Gabrielle Union and the SimStyled salon experience already available in stores. “The PROUDLY collection offers not only beautiful designs but also prioritizes comfort and affordability,” said Chris Phillips, JCPenney’s SVP and GMM, adding that it’s all about helping families “celebrate every cherished moment together without compromise.” With prices that leave room for the must-haves and the just-because, parents can now shop without guilt, proudly.

