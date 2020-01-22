From Aleali May to Cardi B, all of our favorite style stars jetted to Paris last week to indulge in the fashion festivities. Although menswear fashion week in Paris has come to an end, Haute Couture Week quickly followed with shows happening until the 23rd.
Better than late than never is Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade making an appearance at a few shows before the week wraps up. Both have posted on their Instagram feed photos of them roaming the Parisian streets and sitting front-row at shows like Ralph And Russo, Lanvin, Alyx Studio and more.
The couple is on their annual #WadeWorldTour, which looks like Paris may be their first stop for what is usually a few weeks of traveling around the globe. When any power pair touches fashion week, there has to be coordinating looks that match each other’s fly – and the Wade’s brought the heat to Europe.
Check out these photos below.
01
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
02
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
03
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
04
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
05
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
06
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
07
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
08
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
09
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
10
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
11
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
12
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
13
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
14
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
15
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
16
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW
Photo: Instagram/@gabunion
17
Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Make A Stop At PFW