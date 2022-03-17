Gabrielle Union And Family Slay Their Look Ahead of ‘Cheaper By The Dozen’ Premiere

Before they headed out to the premiere of Gabrielle Union’s latest movie project, Cheaper By The Dozen, which will be available soon on Disney+, the Wade family proved that a family that slays together stays together.

Taking to Instagram on March 16th to flex their fashion, Gabrielle and Kaavia James wore matching white Altuzarra halter dresses, taking mother-daughter fashion to a new level. Kaavia James donned a halter dress, while Gabrielle wore a halter crop top with a long matching skirt. Take a peek at the gorgeous look below.

Zaya Wade wore a Maison Valentino mint green floral short set with a matching tube top and coat to show off her fashion sense. She added Bulgari jewelry to accentuate her style.

In a midnight blue sweater and pin-striped slacks, Dwyane Wade likewise looked dapper and refined. He also wore Bulgari jewelry to complement his fashion.

See the family walk the red carpet in their amazing fashion: