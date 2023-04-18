Gabi Fresh Swim x ELOQUII Is Officially Back

ELOQUII

GabiFresh, aka Gabi Gregg, was tapped by ELOQUII for their second collaborative collection. Gregg’s presence in the plus-sized fashion space is what gravitated ELOQUII to her, and her own past experience of designing swimwear for ten years was another plus. “We’ve long admired Gabi, and her work in bringing inclusivity to the forefront is aligned with our ELOQUII values,” shares Creative Director of the brand, Yesenia Torres.

Entitled “Opulent Oasis,” this collection embodies architectural fluidity while simultaneously being inclusive to plus-sized women that want to enjoy dressing up. The collection features 14 pieces, including three bikinis, three one-pieces, and five cover-ups that can be worn in coordinating sets or mixed and matched that have an elegant feel with metallics, sequins, and sheer fabrics to embody that elegance.

The collection drop is a year’s worth of work between GabiFresh and ELOQUII. The capsule seamlessly combines the two ethoses and aesthetics to create a collection that everyone will be wearing this summer. “It was very important to me that we created bold, head-turning pieces that make customers feel confident and seen,” says Torres.

Speaking on her design process, GabiFresh exclusively told ESSENCE, “It was a dream to work with ELOQUII on bringing this collaboration to life. I presented my initial collection ideas to the design team, they created digital sketches, and then we worked together on final tweaks until we all were really happy with where we landed. I was included in the fittings in person or virtually to give my feedback on fit and edits, and it’s been amazing to see the process of everything coming together. Both collections are such a great coming together of both brands.”

Torres tells us more about the brand’s mission, stating, “Fit is the #1 barrier for plus size customers when shopping for swimwear, and a lot of people can feel uncomfortable shopping for and wearing swimwear. I’m excited to bring our community expert fit and elevated fashion that leave them feeling excited about swimwear and good in their skin.”

