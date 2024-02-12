G-Star Raw Taps Burna Boy To Star In Its Latest Campaign

G-Star RAW

Newly appointed brand ambassador Burna Boy stars in the latest G-Star Raw campaign as his first act of business. The Grammy-Award winning Afrobeats star follows in the footsteps of past ambassadors like Pharrell Williams and Snoop Dogg. The Spring/Summer 2024 campaign includes two limited-edition, premium Japanese denim looks worn by Burna Boy in the campaign. He wears an ultra-long denim military-style coat and a hooded sleeveless statement jacket paired with matching loose jeans completed with new leather Benson Lea Boots for both looks.

“We are proud to continue our legacy in working with the world’s biggest inspirational icons,” said Gwenda van Vliet, G-Star’s chief marketing officer. Burna Boy is one of the most innovative artists of our time and the embodiment of today’s youth culture, challenging the norm in both style and music, which is very close to our heart.”

For the campaign, Burna Boy is featured in a video shot on location in London spearheaded by multi-awarding-winning director Dave Meyers. Meyers has worked alongside other stars like Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, and more. The video is shot in black-and-white to pay homage to the G-Star brand heritage. The video features Burna Boy’s new song “On Form” with his dance crew performing his singular “stomp” moves throughout the city of London, getting everyone to join in with him. As he’s singing and dancing throughout the city, he’s looking dashing in his denim ensembles as he does it.

“Denim isn’t just fabric; it’s an extension of who I am. Like my music, it’s personal, a dialogue between me and myself. Every stitch, every fade tells a story. G-STAR gets that. They’re not about following trends; they’re about challenging norms, just like me,” Burna Boy says in a statement.

“Our connection goes beyond fashion; it’s about pushing boundaries and embracing authenticity. So, why not ride the wave with G-STAR? It’s a match made in denim heaven,” he adds.