Artist Sabrina Nelson On James Baldwin’s Essence And Legacy

Courtesy of The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History

Sabrina Nelson has been working as an interdisciplinary artist for over 37 years. Her works have been showcased globally, ranging from the United States all the way to Paris, where the renowned writer James Baldwin resided for the majority of his career. Frontline Prophet: James Baldwin, the traveling art exhibition receives its last stop at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Within it, the writer’s life is celebrated and seen through the lens of Nelson’s memories of Baldwin.

Nelson dedicated 91 days to creating sketches of Baldwin from her memory. “Baldwin always spoke truth to power, his [authenticity and] his wholeness drew me in. His layers were beautifully seen,” she explained to ESSENCE. Creating these works was a labor of love in Nelson’s eyes–the artist also expressed that she felt that the author’s spirit called her to study and know his layers through image-making.

The exhibition marks Baldwin’s 100th birthday, remembering his influence on culture, his acute criticisms of society, and his story as a Black gay man attempting to escape America’s persecution and bigotry. The co-curators Ashara Ekundayo and Omo Misha selected Nelson’s works as they understood Baldwin as an already immortal figure. Notably, since the exhibition is a traveling body of works that began in Oakland, it has evolved at each stop.

“We are calling his name, quoting his words, and telling stories from his life. Our hope is that people will witness themselves in the images of Baldwin’s humanity depicted through Sabrina’s artwork,” Ekundayo shared. “We invite the viewers to recognize joy, thoughtfulness, rage, and grief in the range of emotions that were available to him and that he used to fuel his work as an activist, writer, and lover.”

Ashara declares that the inclusion of the augmented reality aspect of the exhibition was initiated in Oakland, California. According to the co-curator, it breathed life into 96% of the works and was designed “to provide some consistency across venue and geography.” She added that Baldwin’s image and voice are offered as a way of connecting the generations of viewers.

Nelson recognizes Baldwin as not just a generational talent but also as a “fashionista.” Her works embody this distinction with accessories, cigarettes, coffee, music, and clothing as physical manifestations of Baldwin’s essence within the exhibition. Nelson herself has a distinct personal style filled with eclectic vintage pieces that she obtained from her family. Patterns, textures, colors, and layers are all signifiers that encompass her sartorial choices.

“I wear all the bells and whistles when I walk out my door because I represent my whole family and if you know any Detroiters, it’s what we do and how we represent,” said the artist. “Baldwin dressed very well, his scarves and his sunglasses stand out to me and I have an amazing collection of both. I think of him often when I dress for events honoring his legacy,” she notes.

Fashion and art intersect within Nelson’s works. She believes fashion is a layer of art. “James Baldwin dressed as most did in his time so that folks could see and hear him in a respectful way,” she explained.

“I paint myself in great clothing and then enter the world to paint the world. We all are our first canvases.” Within the pieces she made, she embodied the energy of his novel The First Next Time with her use or lack of color, his grin, his serious face, and ties that represent Dandyism are all ideas that Nelson sees in him. His legacy, face, fashion, and most importantly his words are kept alive through this exhibition.

Frontline Prophet: James Baldwin is on view now through February 28, 2025.