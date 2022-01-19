Shop These Cult-Favorite Brands For 61% Off

If there’s one thing fashion enthusiasts can rejoice about, it’s that we’ve reached a point when we have what seems like a never-ending amount of retailers to shop at our fingertips. However, sometimes it’s the tried and true, such as the Los Angeles-founded retailer Fred Segal, that get the job done best. The store kicked off its semi-annual sale with a jaw dropping 61 percent off across the board (in honor of its founding in 1961), and it includes some of the trendiest brands.
Many of us are enjoying weather that easily primes us for shopping on either side of the spectrum, whether its grabbing a new puffer jacket before the close of winter, or getting a head start on rounding new crop tops for spring. With brands such as Lisa Says Gah, Kendra Duplantier and Simon Miller on the lineup, rest assured you’re in good hands. Before it’s all over on January 26, shop some of the best styles from Fred Segal’s sale below.
01
Matin Studio Slate Summer Short
Pairing equally well with strappy heels or sneakers, these shorts are a visual representation of versatility.
02
Low Classic Hook Slim Cardigan
Low Classic’s fresh take on the standard cardigan is a must-have in any minimalist’s wardrobe.
03
Oof Wear Short Padded Jacket
This is a reminder to grab a trendy puffer jacket this season.
04
Lisa Says Gah Caro Top
Whether with its matching pants, or with jeans, this top is an automatic hit.
05
Buci NYC Walnut Jacket
This silhouette will be stunning on every figure.
06
Simon Miller Classic Handwriting Sweatshirt
Fun prints like this one will make you forget you’re just wearing sweats.
07
Low Classic Round Toe Long Boots
Enter, the sleekest boot ever.
08
Kendra Duplantier Blanka Dress
Never say no to fringe,
09
Oof Wear Long Oversized Faux Fur Coat
This coat for this steal of a price should be a crime.
10
Lisa Says Gah Alex Mesh Tee
This top will fulfill all your nostalgic fashion needs.
