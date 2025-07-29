No New Music: Frank Ocean Just Opened An NYC Storefront For His Jewelry Brand, Homer

Homer

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

World-renowned musician Frank Ocean has officially opened a New York City storefront for his jewelry brand Homer. First launching in 2021, fans were excited to see what the lowkey musician had in store. While they may be wishing for another album, this is how he is choosing to serve us in the meantime. The latest collection features bold, futuristic designs that reflect Ocean’s signature aesthetic and attention to detail.

Frank Ocean is reintroducing his jewelry brand Homer with a refreshed collection that showcases a wide range of bold, innovative designs. The latest drop includes everything from bracelets and pendants to chunky chains, many of which feature striking typography with words like “Life” and “Beef.” Ocean also brings back reimagined versions of the classic Homer logo, along with new motifs such as barbed-wire hearts and abstract forms.

Homer

Designed in collaboration with Barry Kieselstein-Cord by incorporating the artist’s 1996 heart figure and Homer’s screw symbol, the collection seamlessly blends nostalgic iconography with modern craftsmanship and detail. Ocean continues to build the brand’s visual identity by incorporating design codes that emphasize rugged materials, vivid color palettes, and unconventional shapes that are pushing the boundaries of traditional jewelry aesthetics while staying true to its distinct artistic vision.

Homer jewelry uses a variety of high-quality materials, including sterling silver, 18ct yellow gold, and 18ct gold. Many designs incorporate bold color accents, vibrant greens, reds, yellows, and blues by adding a playful contrast to the metals. These vivid tones are often applied through enamel finishes or embedded stones, enhancing the futuristic and expressive feel of each piece while reinforcing the brand’s commitment to craftsmanship and visual impact.

The best way to purchase Homer pieces is by visiting one of the brand’s physical stores in New York, Los Angeles, or London. While select items are available online, many pieces are exclusive to in-store shopping. Visiting these locations is the ideal way to experience the full collection.

Homer New York City is located at 74 Bowery, New York, New York 10013. Pricing starts at $535 and goes upward.