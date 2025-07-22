France Just Declared War on Fast Fashion — Here’s Why It Matters to Us

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Let’s be real, we all love a good deal. Whether it’s a $10 dress or a $5 tee, fast fashion apps like Shein and Temu have made it easy to shop nonstop from our phones. But France is saying “enough.” The country is working to pass a major law to slow down fast fashion, putting limits on how much brands can produce, how they can advertise, and even adding extra fees to clothes that hurt the planet. The law isn’t fully in place yet, it’s headed for final approval this fall, but it’s already sending a message the whole world is paying attention to. That might sound far away, but it actually hits close to home.

Here’s why: the cheap clothes we buy often fall apart after a few wears, ending up in the trash or sitting in the back of our closets. That’s money wasted. And when companies keep pumping out new styles every week, they’re paying workers less, using more water, and creating more pollution in the process. France’s new rules are saying that fashion should be better made, longer-lasting, and not just trendy for a week. That idea? It’s catching on worldwide. According to the proposed law, starting in 2025, any fashion brand labeled “ultra fast” will face a tax of up to €5 per item (about $5.50), depending on how poorly the item scores on environmental impact. By 2030, that number could rise to €10 or even 50% of the item’s price. These brands will also be required to display an eco-score on every product, rating how sustainable it really is. And in France, they won’t be allowed to advertise at all, not on social media, TV, or anywhere else. It’s the first time a government has held fast fashion this accountable.

For Black folks, especially in smaller towns or tight-knit communities this shift is about more than clothes. It’s about being smart with our money, caring for what we already have, and supporting styles that reflect who we are. Remember when your auntie used to mend her church dress instead of tossing it? Or when you swapped fits with your cousin for prom? That’s slow fashion. That’s culture. And now, it’s making a comeback on a global level.

So next time you’re shopping, think about this: buying less, choosing well, and maybe even learning to sew or repair can be an act of power. France is proving that fashion can slow down and still slay. And maybe it’s time we all take a little pride in doing the same, our way.