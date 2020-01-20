Photo: Getty

Foxy Brown is a whole mood. And a muse, too. For John Galliano’s 2000 S/S Dior collection, the rap star inspired the creative direction from the French fashion line. “Wherever he goes is where I’m a fan of,” Brown said at a Dior store opening in 2000. “I just love his stuff and his work, it’s funky, fun, edgy, and I’m an edgy artist.”

And edgy she was. The rapper appeared on the January 1999 cover of Vibe Magazine in an oh-so-thin, shimmering bikini. One hand, embellished by long, square tip nails covered her breast, as she knowingly gazed into the camera. Even at only 21 years old, Brown knew that she would play a hand in the future of fashion.

Foxy Brown during Opening of the Christian Dior Boutique at Christian Dior Boutique in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Mere months after landing a Vibe cover, Brown appeared in advertisements for Calvin Klein, after Kate Moss, W Magazine photographer Bruce Weber and Donatella Versace supported the “I Can’t” rapper. “Foxy has her own sense of style and all the other ingredients to make it really big,” Klein said to Paper Magazine in 1999. “She’s bright, talented, sexy and, most important, she’s not afraid to take risks creatively.”

In 2019, Brown recruited rising rappers Dreezy and Maliibu Miitch to recreate a few looks from her Chyna Doll era. The Gabriel Held-styled shoot proved that her impact is as strong as ever. But hey, this is the queen of New York we’re talking about here, so of course, her impact still stands.

Need inspiration for your nostalgic looks? Check out some of Brown’s hottest styles below.

01 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) 02 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown during F.I.C.A. Fur Fashion Show 2004 at The Puck Building in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shane Gritzinger/FilmMagic) 03 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown during Opening of the Christian Dior Boutique at Christian Dior Boutique in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) 04 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown during Lil X and Kenny Burns Holloween Birthday Party at Lotus in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) 05 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown during Esquire to Honor "The Heavies" of the Music Industry at W Hotel Union Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage) 06 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2004 - Fusha - Front Row and Backstage at Studio Noir at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage) 07 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards FOXY BROWN during "CRADLE 2 THE GRAVE" PREMIERE at ZIEGFELD THEATRE in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic) 08 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards (Original Caption) Foxy Brown at the launch party for WHN Online held at Lot 61. (Photo by Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images) 09 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown during Foxy Brown at Benetton Showroom at Benetton Showroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage) 10 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Sweetface by Jennifer Lopez and Andy Hilfiger - Front Row at The Tent, Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic) 11 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown during Jay-Z "The Black Album Tour" Live at Madison Square Garden - Show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for New York Post) 12 Foxy Brown Is Still On Our Fashion Moodboards Foxy Brown (Photo by KMazur/WireImage)

