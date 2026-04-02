Forest Whitaker’s Daughter True Is Fashion’s Newest It-Girl

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Since her breakout role in the Los Angeles–based sitcom I Love LA, True Whitaker has quickly become one of fashion’s most in-demand rising stars. Not only has she landed partnerships with some of the industry’s most coveted brands—like Loewe and Calvin Klein—she’s also graced covers for V Magazine and The Face.

In her role as Alani on I Love LA, Whitaker plays a character that feels strikingly close to home: a wealthy, carefree daughter of an Oscar-winning filmmaker. While art may be imitating life, Whitaker has been intentional about grounding her performances. The actress, whose father, Forest Whitaker, is also an Oscar winner—and notably the third Black man to win Best Actor at the Academy Awards—shared advice he gave her in The Face. “He always says it’s better to just live it and do what your body tells you to,” she revealed in the cover story, that she notably rocked Prada and Givenchy by Sarah Burton for.

And she’s only just getting started. Whitaker is set to star in Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain, Matthew Bright’s highly anticipated sequel to the 2012 cult classic, proving her on-screen presence is far from fleeting.

Off-screen, her fashion résumé continues to expand. Whitaker fronted Loewe’s Spring/Summer 2026 campaign—the first under the direction of Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. For it, she wore an oversized red sweater layered over a yellow button-down and styled with leather shorts. In another shot, she appeared in a green mini dress paired with shield sunglasses and a crisp white top-handle bag. Meanwhile, a final image spotlighted her legs, anchored by a rich brown Loewe bag.

With billboards spanning the globe, Whitaker’s image is everywhere, cementing her place in the hearts—and mood boards—of fashion lovers everywhere.

Scroll ahead to see our favorite fashion moments from the young star.