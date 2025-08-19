Black-Owned Brand, Fly Purpose, Is Creating More Than Boring Streetwear Tees

ESSENCE/Fly Purpose

If you’re a lover of historic moments, graphic tees, and merch T-shirts from concerts might be closet staples you are energized by. In the streetwear market, it almost feels as though this portion of the market is always moving along swimmingly. Fear of God and Loewe immediately come to mind as brands that have created trending graphic offerings in recent years. Many brands, especially those in menswear, often focus on creating a plain tee paired with a logo or font. Here enters FLY PURPOSE by two friends, Jordan Davis and Felipe Branford, both originally from Buffalo, New York.

Founded in 2022, the duo’s label centers around the belief in the power of self-expression and creativity. In an email, the co-founders shared that they use “clothing as a canvas for identity and a symbol of aspirations.” To Davis and Branford, FLY PURPOSE also holds an interpretive meaning: the name was created for those looking for their purpose, or who are currently living in their purpose. If you’ve been searching for the reasoning behind what you’re doing, the brand is also for you.

Courtesy of FLY PURPOSE

“The creative backgrounds of both founders make a one-of-a-kind dynamic,” according to both Davis and Branford. The former is consistent with his creative ideas, while the latter is a self-taught graphic designer. Combined, their skill sets allow them to create memorable tees that have led them to ESSENCE Festival of Culture multiple times, including this summer within the SOKO MRKT.

Products from FLY PURPOSE include tees with statements declaring “PROTECT EATERS,” another compelling design includes a T-shirt with an image that features a young Michael Jackson with Joe Jackson standing close by. The significance behind the moment captured could derive multiple meanings depending on who is viewing or wearing the piece. Upon first glance, to me, there’s a level of pride between the father and son duo. Since the Jacksons are also wearing suits, which could mean they were on their way to a performance. So many other sentiments could be attached to this shot; further proving how significant imagery can be, especially when utilized on clothing.

FLY PURPOSE’s audience has continued to grow with them as the brand has gotten more recognizable. The co-founders declare that their audience reacts to each product, whether online or in person. The duo enjoys seeing the faces of excitement, happiness, shock, and eagerness from their customers, too. “Our audience has reacted very positively to each product we present,” the duo added.

Below, we caught up with the founders behind FLY PURPOSE to learn more about the brand’s origin story, the magic behind creating timely streetwear, and more.

Can you share a bit about the mission behind Fly Purpose?

Our mission is to empower individuals to express their true selves through artistic, creative, and provocative streetwear that defines style and represents a way of life. We are dedicated to inspiring and motivating the youth to chase their dreams, reminding them that their unique journey of self-discovery is worth pursuing, and defining a new era of streetwear.

For customers who are unfamiliar with your label, what would you like them to associate the products with?

High-quality garments with a message and story to tell, some include our “JOE JACKSON TEE,” “ART TAKES TIME/HUSTLIN IS A LOST ART TEE,” and many other products we have.

Is there a key fashion era that the label is heavily inspired by? If so, what era?

There isn’t one specific era of inspiration because we believe inspiration comes from everywhere. We look at iconic individuals, moments, and everyday life.

Regarding brands that take up space in the marketplace you’re now a part of, what do you feel makes Fly Purpose different?

One thing that makes FLY PURPOSE different and stand out among the rest is our originality and unique design ideas and processes behind the products we create. People immediately notice when they look at our brand, then look at other brands that play ‘follow the leader’ and ‘cookie-cutter’ ideas that aren’t on par with what we provide. Each one of our garments has a story, tells a story, and creates community with the messages we present to the world.

What do you feel the label is offering the streetwear and global menswear industries, respectively?

A breath of fresh air. From the ideas and art we create and curate, we offer those industries a brand that will be a new leader among the pack of other brands in due time.