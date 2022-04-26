Courtesy of CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund

Ahead of the most anticipated event of the year in fashion, the Met Gala, which is to be hosted next Monday, the 2022 finalists for the CFDA and Vogue Fashion Fund have been revealed. This year, the Selection Committee continued with the strategy to choose a total of ten finalists in an effort to support and largely impact the American designer community – each chosen designer is awarded funds and mentorship based on their needs.

Amongst this year’s finalists are designers Felisha Noel for Fe Noel, Taofeek Abijako for Head of State, Jacques Agbobly for Black Boy Knits, Lauren Harwell Godfrey for Harwell Godfrey, Omar Salam for Sukeina and Pia Davis, and Autumn Randolph for No Sesso. Within the Selection Committee for the 2022 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund were the founder of Brother Vellies and Fifteen Percent Pledge, Aurora James, and supermodel Paloma Elsesser.

“I’m so proud of this year’s group. They represent the very best of what America can be–and what it can stand for,” said CEO of the CFDA, Steven Kolb, in the press release. “This year’s group of finalists are among the best talents to bring fashion into the future. They’re diverse, daring, and redefine codes of American style.”

With the 2022 Met Gala days away, we’re sure some of the designers will be hitting the infamous red carpet for the first time after being honored by Vogue.

Anna Wintour, Global Editorial Director at Vogue, added in the press release, “Our ten finalists are a wonderful reminder that great fashion isn’t only wildly creative, but that it comes with a conscience.”