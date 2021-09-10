Every woman deserves sportswear that’s supportive, comfortable, and most importantly—fits every curve. Luckily, FILA understands this.
The sportswear brand is welcoming its new FILA Performa, a new size-inclusive activewear collection ranging from XS – 4X to fit various body types. Taking over a year to create, the collection was well researched to provide the most advanced fabrications that endure the most hardcore workouts and everyday activities.
The technological innovations include:
- FILA Uplift can be found in all of the bra tops and a selection of tank tops to provide support and breathability where it’s needed most. The fibers offer four way stretch and shape retention.
- FI-LUX is featured in a selection of tank tops, short sleeve tops, long sleeve tops, hoodies, sweaters and joggers, with a focus on comfort. Naturally breathable, the fabrication feels luxurious, silky soft, and lightweight to the touch.
- Forza by FILA Made with LYCRA® fabrics, Forza is incorporated into all of the biker shorts and leggings is designed to compress, lift, and sculpt the body during activities. Finished with COOLMAX® lining, the fabric keeps you dry and cool.
The line consists of over 80-pieces of apparel, including sports bras, tank tops, hoodies, bike shorts, leggings, and joggers.
To celebrate the launch of FILA Performa, the brand will be partnering with female-owned workout studios and instructors throughout the country to allow consumers to see the performance attire in action.
FILA Performa is available for purchase on FILA.com and prices range from $35 – $108. While this is the women’s collection, FILA promises a men’s collection in 2022.