Photo Courtesy of FILA

Every woman deserves sportswear that’s supportive, comfortable, and most importantly—fits every curve. Luckily, FILA understands this.

The sportswear brand is welcoming its new FILA Performa, a new size-inclusive activewear collection ranging from XS – 4X to fit various body types. Taking over a year to create, the collection was well researched to provide the most advanced fabrications that endure the most hardcore workouts and everyday activities.

The technological innovations include:

FILA Uplift can be found in all of the bra tops and a selection of tank tops to provide support and breathability where it’s needed most. The fibers offer four way stretch and shape retention.

can be found in all of the bra tops and a selection of tank tops to provide support and breathability where it’s needed most. The fibers offer four way stretch and shape retention. FI-LUX is featured in a selection of tank tops, short sleeve tops, long sleeve tops, hoodies, sweaters and joggers, with a focus on comfort. Naturally breathable, the fabrication feels luxurious, silky soft, and lightweight to the touch.

is featured in a selection of tank tops, short sleeve tops, long sleeve tops, hoodies, sweaters and joggers, with a focus on comfort. Naturally breathable, the fabrication feels luxurious, silky soft, and lightweight to the touch. Forza by FILA Made with LYCRA® fabrics, Forza is incorporated into all of the biker shorts and leggings is designed to compress, lift, and sculpt the body during activities. Finished with COOLMAX® lining, the fabric keeps you dry and cool.

The line consists of over 80-pieces of apparel, including sports bras, tank tops, hoodies, bike shorts, leggings, and joggers.

To celebrate the launch of FILA Performa, the brand will be partnering with female-owned workout studios and instructors throughout the country to allow consumers to see the performance attire in action.

FILA Performa is available for purchase on FILA.com and prices range from $35 – $108. While this is the women’s collection, FILA promises a men’s collection in 2022.