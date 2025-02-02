The 2025 Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala Was All About Black Joy, Creativity, And Excellence

We gon’ be alright. Well, at least The Fifteen Percent Pledge will surely see to it. On February 1st, the non-profit organization’s founder, Aurora James, hosted its fourth annual gala at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, with the activation ticket sales going directly to the impacted businesses of the Los Angeles wildfires.

The evening, hosted by actress Yvonne Orji, spotlighted the fantastic work of Black business founders and awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to support their growth. With champagne glasses clinking while listening to the sounds of DJ Brittany Sky, to some of our favorite celebrities wearing Black-owned designers, and being whisked away in Paramount Studios golf carts to the actual location of the seated dinner, the entire night was fabulous and surreal.

Kelly Rowland and Aurora James. Photo Credit: BFA.com

The Fifteen Percent Pledge gala also raised awareness and funds for Black-owned businesses impacted by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, like The Little Red Hen Coffee shop destroyed in the Eaton fire. Community members, entertainment executives, business owners, and A-list celebrities like the evening’s host, Yvonne Orji, Kelly Rowland, Ciara, Law Roach, Teyana Taylor, Aaron Pierre, Keke Palmer, Kenya Barris, and Ms. Tina Knowles supported local Black businesses and fashion designers.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge is a racial equity and economic justice non-profit advocacy organization urging major retailers and corporations to commit 15% of their purchasing power to Black-owned businesses. The Pledge also offers large corporations accountability support and thought partnership to advance equal opportunity for Black-owned businesses and Black people in the workforce. Since its inception, the Fifteen Percent Pledge has created a pipeline to shift $14 billion to Black-owned businesses.

Dynasty Ogun, Rachel Scott, Soull Ogun, Keke Palmer, and Serena Page. Photo Credit: BFA.com

The organization lived up to its mission tonight as the Fifteen Percent Pledge proudly made a $50,000 donation to support Barbara Shay, founder of The Little Red Hen, and her family in their efforts to rebuild. These funds will provide immediate relief—supporting employees, replacing essential items, and laying the foundation for what’s next. Additionally, James presented the 2025 Achievement Award alongside Kelly Rowland to three businesses: RedDrop ($200,000), Brooklyn Tea ($35,000), and Bernard James ($15,000). Gala attendees voted to determine the award winner from a group of five finalists, including Be Rooted and Crease Beast.

In addition to the Achievement Award, Sienna Naturals co-founders Hannah Diop and Issa Rae received the second annual Sephora Beauty Grant, a $100K grant created to honor exceptional Black beauty brands and help them reach the next level of success.

Micah McDonald, June Ambrose, and Wayman Bannerman. Photo Credit: BFA.com

In an exclusive statement to ESSENCE via email, Aurora James reflected on the organization’s impact and belonging, especially given the DEI controversy. “This year’s Fifteen Percent Pledge gala and block party is set to reach new heights, becoming our largest and most impactful event yet. The overwhelming support for Black businesses and entrepreneurs continues to grow, underscoring a collective commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth. Major retailers and brands increasingly recognize that a strong economy is built on access, opportunity, and investment in diverse businesses. With an unprecedented number of attendees, a record turnout of Black-owned businesses, and our highest fundraising total to date, this year’s event is a testament to the power of community, collaboration, and lasting change,” she said.

Her poignant speech during the evening drove the sentiment home, “We absolutely must shape our lives, who we love, the diversity of thought and experiences that we value, how we invest our time and money, that all must be governed not by an administration, but by who we are and the world we want to see every one of us, our stories, our pasts, our cultures, and identities are part of the fabric that makes America great.”

Photo Credit: BFA.com

Co-founder of fashion brand Good American and host committee member Emma Grede shared her thoughts via email as well, “This weekend, we witnessed companies stepping up because they recognize the critical importance of continuing to invest in Black entrepreneurs and shaping a future where equity, innovation, and economic opportunity are the norm—not the exception. Building a more inclusive and equitable marketplace isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s a strategic imperative. By creating space for Black-owned businesses, we unlock immense, untapped potential—fueling innovation, strengthening communities, and ultimately driving greater profitability. The momentum is undeniable—not just for Black-owned businesses, but for the future of a thriving, equitable economy that benefits us all,” she stated.

Black entrepreneurs and creators had much to say about the gala, like Brandon Blackwood, whose eponymous brand has sky-rocketed to commercial success. “Honestly, The Fifteen Pledge is so important. I feel like it’s the only gala focusing on black business, black equity, and fashion. It’s not only celebrating us, but it feels like a little family reunion. I think endurance is key, especially in the next four years. I think moments like this, galas like this, and opportunities like this are super important, not only for black business but the culture as a whole,” he shared during the event.

Ms. Tina Knowles and Aurora James. Photo Credit: BFA.com

Additionally, Black influencers and creators also find The Fifteen Pledge community helpful to their fashion ecosystem as they continue to churn out fashion content. “The 15 Percent Pledge Gala is more than just a celebration—it’s a statement. At a time when diversity, equity, and inclusion are being challenged on every front across industries, this event stands as a powerful testament to Black communities’ innovation, creativity, and excellence in fashion and beyond. Fashion has always been a mirror of culture and a driver of change. This gala honors the trailblazers who have shaped the industry and creates a platform for the next generation of Black talent to be seen, heard, and valued. It’s about building bridges, fostering opportunities, and ensuring that Black designers, creatives, and entrepreneurs’ contributions are recognized and amplified globally,” said Shannae Ingleton-Smith, CEO and co-founder of Kensington Grey.

Noted fashion and lifestyle influencer, Chrissy B believes The Fifteen Pledge Gala is a vital event for Black communities in fashion. “The gala amplifies awareness of the 15 Percent Pledge—a movement urging major retailers to dedicate 15% of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses. Now more than ever, this initiative is crucial, as we’ve seen a troubling rollback of DEI efforts in both government and corporate spaces, with many large retailers following suit. The 15 Percent Pledge is more than just a commitment; it’s a lifeline for Black businesses and entrepreneurs striving for representation in major retailers like Macy’s and Sephora. It supports Black-owned brands and strengthens opportunities for Black professionals across the fashion industry,” said Chrissy.

Adair Curtis, Amy Sherald, and Jason Bolden. Photo Credit: BFA.com

She continued, “It’s no secret that white designers and executives have dominated the fashion world, but this pledge challenges that imbalance by creating space for Black designers, businesses, and creatives to be seen and thrive on a broader stage. It sends a powerful message to brands and retailers that the Black consumer, the Black entrepreneur, and the Black dollar are invaluable forces in the marketplace.”

In addition to the gala, the Pledge is hosting the 15th Street Block Party at Paramount Studios on February 2nd, an immersive activation for the community to shop, eat, and support local Black-owned businesses. The Block Party also featured storefronts featuring Black-owned brands, including Danessa Myricks Beauty, Ghetto Gastro, L’Enchanteur, Diotima, FORVR MOOD, Pattern Beauty, Cay Skin, and Ami Cole, among others, as well as book signings with Yvonne Orji, Mickalene Thomas, Amy Sherald, Meena Harris, and a live podcast recording with John Legend.