Luxury menswear brand Fear Of God and the iconic eyewear label Barton Perreira have teamed up to create a pair of opticals.

This is something new for Fear Of God as the label steps into accessory design. “I didn’t know much about Barton Perreira until I started wearing opticals and went on a hunt for what was going to be the best shape,” Fear Of God founder Jerry Lorenzo tells ESSENCE. While many of us do not get to work with brands we wear on a daily basis, Lorenzo, who has an extremely popular label was able to snag a collaboration that he was invested in even before the partnership came about. “I’ve been wearing Barton Perreira for at least like seven or eight years,” he exclaimed.

The Fear of God x Barton Perreira opticals are a classic rectangular acetate frame that comes in five different color ways: black, ecru, champagne, khaki, and linen. Using Lorenzo’s signature natural earth tone hues, the opticals include light gradient wash lenses and are available in two eye sizes.

“For this particular piece, we drew inspiration from the Barton Perreira optical frame that Jerry wears in his everyday design process,” said co-founder of Barton Perreira, Patty Perreira. “We focused on modernizing the classic rectangular shape by using Jerry’s signature natural earth tone hues with light gradient wash lenses,” Perreira concluded.

This launch comes after Fear Of God released the “GF” tee earlier this month in response to the wrongful death of George Floyd by the hands of the police. Fear Of God collaborated with Union Los Angeles, Noah NYC, Off-White, Awake, Just Don, Denim Tears, Pyer Moss and Melody Ehsani on a graphic tee in which all proceeds were donated to Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter.

The Fear of God x Barton Perreira capsule collection is available now online and in Barton Perreira retail stores.