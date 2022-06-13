Stylish Activewear And Athleisure To Gift For Father’s Day
Courtesy of Gymshark
By Greg Emmanuel ·

It’s that time of the year again when we show an extra dose of appreciation to the fathers and father figures in our lives. The holiday to celebrate fathers around the world is less than a week away and we’ve got you covered on gift shopping. Some men are more simple than others when it comes to what kind of gifts they like, but regardless we’re sure activewear is a safe bet that all men can appreciate.

These days activewear is worn in and outside of the gym, so we ensured to make comfortability a priority when curating our shopping list, ahead. The days of boring active clothing are over, with activewear brands leaning into vibrant colors and design elements that can make working out exciting just by making sure the customer looks and feels good. Stylish athleisure has been on an uprise too and it’s become a must-have in the wardrobe, so we also made sure to do our due diligence to include a great selection in the shopping list.

Discover and shop our assortment of stylish activewear and athleisure to make sure the fathers in your life feel extra special this Father’s Day.

01
Actively Black Performance Shirt
Premium performance shirt with an empowering message designed by a Black-owned brand – doesn’t get any better than this.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Actively Black $40 Shop Now
02
Gymshark Performance Shorts
Designed with stretch and breathable materials, along with an elastic waistband. The slim-fit and 5 inch seam makes them the perfect hoochie daddy shorts.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Gymshark $52 Shop Now
03
Sergio Tachinni Tracksuit
Keep dad looking cool in this fresh and very comfortable tracksuit jacket – the details are perfection and it has matching pants.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Sergio Tachinni $138.60 Shop Now
04
Gymshark Tank Top
Classic tank top designed with stretch to allow full movement.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Gymshark Shop Now
05
Actively Black Performance Joggers
Designed with a tapered fit and stretchy material, along with moisture wicking technology that quickly rids sweat when active.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Actively Black $65 Shop Now
06
Colmar Ski Jacket
For the fathers that love winter, outdoor activities. This Colmar jacket is designed with endless features including an eco-friendly fabric, waterproof and snowproof technology, adjustable sleeves and much more.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Colmar $391.30 Shop Now
07
Gymshark x Steve Cook Long-Sleeve
This fitted t-shirt is a great way to show off that great father figure and work up a good sweat. The stretch and sweat-wicking fabric allows sweat to evaporate quickly.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Gymshark $45 Shop Now
08
Onia Traveler Sun T-Shirt
Looks like an ordinary t-shirt right? Well, it’s not. This t-shirt is designed with UPF 50+ performance fabric to keep you cool on those active days spent in the sun.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Onia $50 Shop Now
09
Axel Arigato Track Pants
Can’t go wrong with a good pair of track pants – especially when they have a zip closure at the ankle.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Axel Arigato $215 Shop Now
10
Onia Multifunctional Shorts
The greatness of these shorts come from its premium fabric and versatility – wear these while lounging, in the pool or for a run.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Onia $135 Shop Now
11
Axel Arigato Marathon Runner
Axel Arigato’s latest running shoe is inspired by ’90s running shoes and it’s definitely one of the most stylish, running shoes on the market right now.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Axel Arigato $330 Shop Now

TOPICS: 