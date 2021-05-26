Fashionable Gifts For The College Graduate In Your Life

While a majority of the 2020 collegiate class were left without graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic, this year’s class is ending their year at the tail of COVID-19. Although there may be restrictions to how many guest can attend, over the past few weekends our social media timelines have been flooded with grads celebrating the end of an eventual run.

And with an eager grad gifts, parties, and celebrations for the growing adult are to follow. It’s no secret that shopping for someone fresh out of undergrad or grad school can be challenging, however solid selects like jewelry, bags, and shoes are arguably instant winners. For the cap and gown recipient who loves fashion, there’s an eyeful of trendy options on the market that are also on sale due to Memorial Day Weekend sneaking up.

Shop through a few of our favorite selects for the graduate who loves fashion below.