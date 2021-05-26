Fashionable Gifts For The College Graduate In Your Life
By Nandi Howard ·

While a majority of the 2020 collegiate class were left without graduation ceremonies due to the pandemic, this year’s class is ending their year at the tail of COVID-19. Although there may be restrictions to how many guest can attend, over the past few weekends our social media timelines have been flooded with grads celebrating the end of an eventual run.

And with an eager grad gifts, parties, and celebrations for the growing adult are to follow. It’s no secret that shopping for someone fresh out of undergrad or grad school can be challenging, however solid selects like jewelry, bags, and shoes are arguably instant winners. For the cap and gown recipient who loves fashion, there’s an eyeful of trendy options on the market that are also on sale due to Memorial Day Weekend sneaking up.

Shop through a few of our favorite selects for the graduate who loves fashion below.

01
Christopher John Rogers x Target Puff Sleeve Tie Waist Volume Dress
Shop
02
Telfar Large Painter’s Tape Shopping Bag
Shop
03
Hanifa Cora Pant Set
Shop
04
Marni Round-Toe Textured Mules
Shop
05
Dior Sunglasses
Shop
06
Pyer Moss Classic Logo Cropped Hoodie
Shop
07
Mejuri Bold Herringbone Chain Bracelet
Shop Now
08
Bottega Lace-up leather-trimmed mesh pump
Shop
09
Brandon Blackwood Brown Bucket Bag
Shop
10
Stadium Goods Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shadow 2.0”
Shop