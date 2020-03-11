The Top 10 Black Moments Of Fashion Month

For style enthusiasts, fashion month is like our Christmas. Every fashion feign waits patiently to see the latest collections from their favorite designers, and the chic looks that the stars will serve. And it’s is certainly safe to say that Black designers and celebrities did not disappoint this year.

Fashion month continues to get bigger and better for Black creatives and 2020 was nothing short of amazing. This year, the fashion madness started in January with menswear fashion week in Milan and continued through the month with Couture Fashion Week in Paris. In February, New York Fashion Week kicked off the “big four” with shows in Paris, London, and Milan following the Big Apple’s.

From Kanye West’s surprise Yeezy Season 8 fashion show in Paris to Nicki Minaj’s fashionable slay at Marc Jacobs to the annual ESSENCE Fashion House in New York, this year’s fashion month was filled with plenty of style and several unforgettable moments.

01 Naomi Campbell Walks For Kenneth Ize It’s always a blessing when Naomi Campbell shows up during fashion week because she has arguably one of the best walks in the business. The supermodel made a welcomed appearance in the city of lights, closing out designer Kenneth Ize’s show at Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Instagram/@kennethize 02 Aleali May During Fashion Month Street style maven and shoe designer, Aleali May, has made several rounds during fashion month. The Cali native left her followers shook after she took to Instagram to reveal that she will be releasing accessories. Photo: Instagram/@alealimay 03 Nicki Minaj Attends Marc Jacobs After a three-month-long social media hiatus, Nicki Minaj surprised her fans as she returned to Instagram at the beginning of February. Before fashion week was underway, the "Yikes" rapper posted several flicks that showed off her curves, perfect glam, and her husband by her side. Amidst her Instagram return, the newlyweds popped out and made an appearance at the Marc Jacobs show in New York. Photo: Instagram/@nickiminaj 04 Halima Aden And MoAna Luu Chat At ESSENCE Fashion House Halima Aden and ESSENCE Chief Creative Officer, MoAna Luu, sat down at ESSENCE Fashion House to discuss beauty standards in the industry and Aden's rise to supermodel status. Photo: Instagram/@moanaluu 05 Janelle Monae Struts Her Way Through Paris Fashion Week For PFW, Janelle Monáe sprinkled in her tried and true black and white fashion moments while attending shows like Chanel, Thome Browne, and Stella McCartney. Photo: Instagram/@janellemonae 06 Christopher John Rogers Fall/Winter 2020 Show During Christopher John Rogers' Fall/Winter 2020 presentation, a sense of joy was brought to New York Fashion Week. The 26-year-old presented an aesthetically pleasing collection as he meshed color-bending silhouettes. His models strutted down the runway with sculpted afros, paying homage to natural hair. Photo: Instagram/@christopherjohnrogers 07 Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are known for turning heads during fashion week. This year, the power couple stepped out during Couture Fashion Week in Paris and proved that they are not afraid to take risks when it comes to their wardrobe. Photo: Instagram/@gabunion 08 Cardi B At Menswear Fashion Week In Paris The Bronx rapper stepped out at Menswear Fashion Week in Paris in a skin-tight leather Marine Serre jumpsuit complete with jewels dripping from head to toe--literally. 09 Esé Azénabor Showcases at ESSENCE Fashion House Esé Azénabor was another Nigerian designer that presented during Fashion Month.The Dallas-based designer debuted her Fall/Winter 2020 collection during ESSENCE Fashion House NYC. Azénabor wowed attendees with her fluorescent designs that included loads of shimmer, sheer and a mixture of textures and prints. Photo: Instagram/@eseazenabor 10 Kanye West Presents Yeezy Season 8 Everyone knows that Kanye West has had his controversial moments in recent years, so it should be no surprise that he would decide to present his Yeezy Season 8 collection at the last minute, but it was. Yeezy’s latest pieces consisted of cropped puffer jackets, bouncy slides and fur coats. Along with giving a sneak peek of his latest collection, his daughter, North West, also hit the runway to close out the show with a performance of a remixed song from the 4-year-old entertainer, ZaZa Photo: Instagram/@jesusisking

Here are our favorite looks of the month: