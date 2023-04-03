Fashion Photographers To Follow Right Now

Getty Images

Fashion photography is an art form that has been around since as early as the 1800s and has taken on new forms since then. Recently, there has been an uproar about artificial intelligence taking over to create images that are supposed to look like art that Black photographers have done. However, only those artists can create work with true substance. Black photographers, especially in the fashion industry, have not been utilized as much or even highlighted and celebrated in fashion. While their own communities uplift them, it’s important that the industry does as well for more doors to open for other Black photographers.

We wanted to bring to the forefront the people who like to be the fly on the wall and be behind the camera to capture moments that are immortalized. These Black photographers should be on your radar when you see groundbreaking magazine covers and fashion week street-style photos.

Take a look below at the Black photographers that you should follow.

Darrel Hunter

One of our favorites, Darrel Hunter is responsible for ESSENCE‘s street style fashion week photos. Photography became a growing love for Hunter at a very young age, and seeing his father with a camera in hand sparked interest from the jump. The London-based photographer has had photos featured with ESSENCE, Teen Vogue, Harpar’s Bazaar, and more.

Shaniqwa Jarvis

Shaniqwa Jarvis is a New York-based photographer that has traveled the world with brands to capture campaigns and has built a name for herself that has brought her opportunities passed fashion, like photographing President Barak Obama. She’s also had a few exhibitions that have drawn eyes from all around the world to see the moments she captures.

Micaiah Carter

Micaiah Carter is a bi-coastal-based photographer and director in New York and Los Angeles. Carter has been able to capture moments that have gained him success with his use of color and light. He’s also worked in film and has work featured across so many channels like GQ, Thom Browne, Vogue, Nike, and many more.

Dana Scruggs

Dana Scruggs is a Chicago-born and New York-based photographer and director that has paved her own way. Scruggs has launched her own art publication dedicated to the male form called SCRUGGS MAGAZINE. She’s the first Black female photographer to shoot an athlete for ESPN’s Body Issue and the first Black photographer to shoot for Rolling Stone.

Kennedi Carter

As you can see, we love the eye of Kennedi Carter, who recently shot ESSENCE‘s March/April cover. Based in Durmah, North Carolina, Carter has accomplished so much at a young age. Carter has become the youngest person to shoot a Vogue cover, and it was of Beyoncé! Since then, she’s been in a place where she only takes on projects that spark something in her and that she’s passionate about. Her portfolio is filled with large publication names and celebrities, but her humility has kept her work so pure and clearly full of love.

Campbell Addy

London-based photographer Campbell Addy stumbled upon photography in high school. He hadn’t considered it until photography books actually fell on his head, and from then on, he went to Central Saint Martins for Art and Design. His work is featured in i-D, Vogue, Rolling Stone, and more.

Myles Loftin

Myles Loftin is an artist and photographer that has been building a name for himself with imagery that has garnered attention from the fashion industry. He’s been named part of the New Vanguard of fashion photographers but his work also goes beyond the fashion industry. Loftin has had exhibitions that have highlighted the Black queer comminuty and makes it a point to make that community visible and heard.

AB+DM

Photographer duo Ahmad Barber and Donté Maurice came together to form their team in 2018. They merged their visions and as many know a team can create some of the most beautiful imagery. Both are now Creative and Art Directors of Black Fashion Fair and have shot the iconic cover of Joan Smalls. Their work has been feauted on GQ, InStyle, and more.

Quil Lemons

Quil Lemons is a New York-based photographer that is also a New Guard of fashion photographers. Quil’s main work is a challenge of macsulinity and how it intersects with queerness, and Blackness. He’s the youngest photographer to shoot a cover for Vanity Fair and has work featured in Vogue, Variety, and the New York Times.

Adrienne Raquel

Texas-born and New York and LA-based image maker and director, Adrienne Raquel’s work is based in feminity. Her use of color and soulfulness highlights her affinity of nostaligia. Raquel had a solo exhibition called Onyx, which explores the “artistic balance of exotic dancing, athleticism, and sisterhood at one of Houston, Texas’s most famous clubs.” Her work has been featured on V Magazine, GQ, Vanity Fair, and more.