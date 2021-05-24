Best Dressed Fashion At The 2021 Billboard Music Awards
(Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
By Nandi Howard

Awards shows are finding a new groove post-pandemic and the Billboard Music Awards was the latest ceremony to bring back the red carpet. Within the last year, most of our favorite celebrities have celebrated and dressed up for virtual presentations in the comfort of their own home however, 2021 is looking brighter as restrictions lift and the entertainment industry finds safe ways to adjust.

Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Cynthia Erivo, and Lena Waithe showed up to yesterday’s BMA’s in luxe montages, kicking off the trends for summer award show styles. Union opted for a sleek Prada gown while Erivo tapped Carolina Herrera to create a custom ruffle montage, and Waithe sported a teal power suit designed by Los Angeles tailor Rich Fresh. As summer is right around the corner, these celebrities are just getting started with their seasonal wardrobe wins.

Here’s who else hit the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet below.

01
Da Baby in Gucci Resort
(Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
02
Sza in Mônot
Photo: Instagram/@fashionbombdaily
03
Saweetie in Giambattista Valli Official
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp
04
Doja Cat in Balmain
Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images)
05
Cynthia Erivo in Carolina Herrera
(Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
06
Gabrielle Union in Prada
(Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
07
Migos in Louis Vuitton
08
H.E.R. in Christian Dior
09
Lena Waithe in Richfresh
10
Drake In Tom Ford