(Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Awards shows are finding a new groove post-pandemic and the Billboard Music Awards was the latest ceremony to bring back the red carpet. Within the last year, most of our favorite celebrities have celebrated and dressed up for virtual presentations in the comfort of their own home however, 2021 is looking brighter as restrictions lift and the entertainment industry finds safe ways to adjust.

Celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Cynthia Erivo, and Lena Waithe showed up to yesterday’s BMA’s in luxe montages, kicking off the trends for summer award show styles. Union opted for a sleek Prada gown while Erivo tapped Carolina Herrera to create a custom ruffle montage, and Waithe sported a teal power suit designed by Los Angeles tailor Rich Fresh. As summer is right around the corner, these celebrities are just getting started with their seasonal wardrobe wins.

Here’s who else hit the 2021 Billboard Music Awards red carpet below.