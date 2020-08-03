Fashion Insiders Come Together To Create Online Flash Sale

Photo: Image courtesy of BestKeptSecret

The current climate of the world has left every industry moving with intention – including fashion. From large fashion houses donating money to philanthropic efforts to Black owned brands getting the rightful recognition, the “new normal” post COVID-19 for fashion is gearing up for a transformative push. Included in that effort is the new initiative BestKeptSecret, spearheaded by Public School New York curators Maxwell Osbourne, Dao-Yi Chow and other industry insiders. “I feel it’s our responsibility to use our brands’ platforms for good and stand up for issues we believe in,” Osbourne tells ESSENCE.

Along with Andrew Rosen, Ben Fischman and Jens Grede, the group will launch a digital shopping sale with items from over 35+ premiere shopping brands. The goal for the initiative is generate over $1M in charitable donations for philanthropic partners Baby2Baby and Know Your Rights Camp. “We wanted to bring together a diverse community of American fashion brands that you could easily shop in one place, while also giving back to those who need our support right now,” exclaimed Dao-Yi. “I believe we are all stronger when we rally around one another, and by bringing all these brands and their communities together, we’re able to create a much bigger impact,” he concluded.

Image courtesy of BestKeptSecret

The event will launch on August 11th and run through August 15th. Hosted by e-commerce conglomerate Shopify Plus, buyers will be able to shop from brands like Rag & Bone, Rosie Assoulin, FRAME, Mansur Gavriel, Jason Wu, RE/DONE, Alice + Olivia and more. Shoppers will also be able to sort through editorialized content like, “Great Sales under $100” and “Female Founded.” BestKeptSecret will attach a $5 consumer donation to every unit sold* with 100% of the proceeds donated directly to philanthropic partners. The BestKeptSecret team and its sponsors have also pledged to match all donations.

“We want to help raise funds and amplify awareness around organizations we believe will have immediate and continuous impact in communities that need it the most,” said Osbourne. “Know Your Rights Camp’s mission advances Black and Brown communities, elevating the next generation of change leaders while Baby2Baby supports low income children by providing supplies and resources during times of need – two amazing organizations we’re proud to support,” the designer concluded.

Today, shoppers can log on to BestKeptSecret to create their online profile that grants free admission to the flash sale. Shoppers may also purchase $25 VIP Donor tickets that allow early access at 6:00 PM EST on August 10th. For information, visit www.bestkeptsecret.com.