Carlton Jones Debuts His First Fall/Winter Collection At ESSENCE Fashion House
Photo by Lawrence Miner
By James Love ·

ESSENCE Fashion House NY closed out NYFW with a series of stunning fashion presentations, including the latest collection from designer Carlton Jones.

Photo by Lawrence Miner

Known for his bold use of colors, relaxed silhouettes and resort-wear fashions, this shift into winter clothing was a welcomed one that showed Jones’ versatility and shined a light on a new facet of the brand’s DNA.

Inspired by a phone call from ESSENCE Fashion Director, Marielle Bobo, the vibrant Carlton Jones Fall/Winter 2020 collection features everything from bold matching separates to beautiful formal looks.

Photo by Lawrence Miner

Scroll through for a look at his exquisite designs and then be sure to head back to ESSENCE.com for more of everything you missed at ESSENCE Fashion House NYC presented by Target.

