22 Times Coretta Scott King Exuded Style & Grace

Coretta Scott King exuded elegance and grace in her personal style. The right hand of Martin Luther King Jr., and an activist herself, King made significant contributions to the civil rights movement, and her style reflected her devotion to both activism and poise.
In the ’50s and ’60s, when the civil rights movement gained momentum, King often appeared in public alongside her husband, projecting an image of dignity and strength. Her wardrobe consisted of sophisticated dresses and tailored suits, reflecting the fashion trends of the time. Her sense of style was reflective of the important role she played as a pastor’s wife and activist. She was always choosing outfits that were both fashionable and appropriate for the occasion.
As years passed, her style evolved, mirroring the changing fashion landscape while staying true to her timeless elegance. At events that spoke at or attended, she would still be seen in suits that was embellished with sheen fabrics or bright colors. As she continued to attend events and speak at public engagements, she was always presenting herself with a quiet yet powerful confidence.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we wanted to highlight the woman who supported the man who made strides and fought for the rights of Black people. Coretta Scott King was an ideal role model.
Keep scrolling to see some of her best appearances.
01
Fashion On The Front Lines
In Selma, Alabama Coretta Scott King was a standout during this march with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. for her support of the movement, as well as for her coral-colored striped skirt suit.
Corbis
02
Fashion On The Front Lines
Not only was the couple powerful, but impeccably polished. Coretta’s fur-trimmed herringbone coat complements Dr. King’s suited style perfectly leaving Harlem hospital in 1958.
Corbis
03
Fashion On The Front Lines
A seriously stylish shot of the couple shows Coretta in an LBD garnished with pearls and Dr. King dapper in a silk robe.
04
Fashion On The Front Lines
At a candle light vigil for Dr. King at the White House, Mrs. King mourned her husband in a solemn mahogany suit topped with a beret and gold-strung pearls.
Walter Bennett/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
05
Fashion On The Front Lines
A tea party at the House of Commons in 1970 with Stan Newens, Chairman of the Movement for Colonial Freedom and Lord Browckway, called for a tailored shift dress, a classic cameo brooch and pearl earrings.
Keystone/Getty Images
06
Fashion On The Front Lines
Donning ruffles and a mellow shade of yellow, Mrs. King sings along with Benjamin Hooks at the NAACP convention in 1980.
Tim Chapman
07
Fashion On The Front Lines
Coretta Scott King shines in a satin frock on stage with Ed Sullivan.
CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images
08
Fashion On The Front Lines
It’s all peace and love in a two-piece, collarless Chanel-esque set.
Gene Forte/Getty Images
09
Fashion On The Front Lines
In 1969 Coretta Scott King approaches the podium in a chic cacoon-shaped coat.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
10
Fashion On The Front Lines
A close-up of her 3/4″ sleeved coat and sleek gloves.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
11
Fashion On The Front Lines
Janet Jackson and Coretta Scott King during 2005 Atlanta Heroes Awards at Westin Peachtree Plaza Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
12
Fashion On The Front Lines
Coretta Scott King, Della Reese, Shari Belafonte, and Gene Maillard, at the Grammy Foundation Salute to Musical Masters at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles in 2001
13
Fashion On The Front Lines
Coretta Scott King interviewed at her Atlanta offices the day before Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial events.
14
Fashion On The Front Lines
15
Fashion On The Front Lines
Dexter Scott King, Coretta Scott King and Jane Fonda attending the Twister premiere Benefiting G-CAPP at The Fox Theater in Atlanta Georgia, May 10, 1996.
16
Portrait of Coretta Scott King
Coretta Scott Kings speaks to the press from her offices in Atlanta, Georgia on January 14, 1972.
17
Fashion On The Front Lines
Nelson Mandela and his former wife Winnie Mandela are guests of Coretta Scott King at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in 1990
18
Trumpet Awards In Atlanta
Coretta Scott King, widow of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., and her son Martin Luther King III arrive for the 2004 Trumpet Awards presented by Turner Broadcasting January 26, 2004 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Trumpet Awards honors African-American achievers.
19
On The Red Carpet
Maya Angelou and Coretta Scott King during “Maya Angelou Life Mosaic” Collection by Hallmark at Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City, New York, United States.
20
On The Red Carpet
Coretta Scott King and Stevie Wonder at the 1994 VH1 Honors in Los Angeles.
21
On The Red Carpet
Dexter King and Coretta Scott King during AFI Tribute to David Wolper on May 2, 1990 at Lowe’s Santa Monica Hotel in Santa Monica.
22
On The Red Carpet
Billy Dee Willliams and Coretta Scott King attend the opening of the play “I Have a Dream” in New York City on September 20, 1976.