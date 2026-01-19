22 Times Coretta Scott King Exuded Style & Grace

Corbis

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Coretta Scott King exuded elegance and grace in her personal style. The right hand of Martin Luther King Jr., and an activist herself, King made significant contributions to the civil rights movement, and her style reflected her devotion to both activism and poise.

In the ’50s and ’60s, when the civil rights movement gained momentum, King often appeared in public alongside her husband, projecting an image of dignity and strength. Her wardrobe consisted of sophisticated dresses and tailored suits, reflecting the fashion trends of the time. Her sense of style was reflective of the important role she played as a pastor’s wife and activist. She was always choosing outfits that were both fashionable and appropriate for the occasion.

As years passed, her style evolved, mirroring the changing fashion landscape while staying true to her timeless elegance. At events that spoke at or attended, she would still be seen in suits that was embellished with sheen fabrics or bright colors. As she continued to attend events and speak at public engagements, she was always presenting herself with a quiet yet powerful confidence.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we wanted to highlight the woman who supported the man who made strides and fought for the rights of Black people. Coretta Scott King was an ideal role model.

Keep scrolling to see some of her best appearances.