Are Black Fashion Designers Having A Moment Right Now In Home Decor?

It appears that home decor and fashion designers are getting well acquainted. From collaborative collections in the past like Christopher John Rogers and furniture brand Orior’s collection in 2022, fashion designers slowly found interest in home décor. While the why could be a number of reasons, perhaps it’s to liquidate funds into designing more clothing collections for the never-ending fashion week cycle. Luxury and established houses, for example, Ralph Lauren, Dior, and Louis Vuitton have offered interiors in 2024 ranging from table sets, branded blankets, and throw pillows. In 2025, this trend will continue with newer houses, particularly Black fashion brands. As of late designers have been showcasing the intimacy of the home with newer aesthetics.

A designer known for his use of exquisite patterns and his subversive work with knit materials, Victor Glemaud recently revealed a collaborative rug collection with Patterson Flynn. Patterns and warm tones are staples within the rug collection created by the designer. Glemaud describes the process of the overall collaboration as organic which is apparent in the outcome. He notes that the colors he gravitates towards work well in fashion and in the home which gives this collection a clear throughline.

Warm tones of terracotta and yellows in abstract yet classic patterns are featured, as well as, cool blues and light green hues. Fish, turtles, and lizards in artistic animation are featured as well and florals are also included in his collection. He was influenced by Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, and Dakar, Senegal, where he had the pleasure of visiting in the past few years. Images of these unforgettable locations couldn’t escape his mind. Naturally, the collection became an ode to his travels.

With the future of fashion and homeware intersecting more, Glemaud’s approach is all about comprehension and execution. “Creatives wear many hats and come from varied industries, but I think it’s about respecting the artisans, craftspeople, and design teams who understand how different new ateliers and workrooms operate to achieve the best and most exciting results,” said Glemaud. He also emphasized that in particular fashion designers who have a clear design DNA can apply signifiers and principles to categories like home–seemingly in a way that a decor connoisseur can work in fashion.

Anifa Mvuemba’s sharp eye for unique shapes within accessories such as her sold-out Weekender bag would be interesting to see within the furniture space and she’s been in talks of working towards that. Recently, the eponymous brand Chet Lo’s spiky textured collaboration with Rankin Editions including a couch and pillow offerings sturred the notion that fashion designers are actively enmeshing themselves into the home décor market. That route has continued with other collaborative collections that have already been released and are yet to be.

A few months back designer Chuks Collins hosted a dinner alongside Lush Decor and legendary New York City designer Nicole Miller. At the event, it was announced that a collection was looming between Collins and Lush Decor. Fast forward to New York Fashion Week, and amid the festivities he presented his Fall/Winter 2025 collection. This line was revealed alongside an exclusive collaboration with Lush Decor. A spring furnishings collection will arrive in April–and so will a Spring 2025 collection entitled Mycelia Whispers – The Good Fungi.

At the exclusive presentation earlier this month some of the pieces created with Lush Decor were displayed so customers were able to see the thoughtfully designed pieces from his collaboration, from linens to duvets and shams. Collins shared that he always dreamed of creating a home line and this collection felt like divine timing. His home line with Lush Decor incorporates elements from his Fall/Winter 2025 collection from intricate prints to craftsmanship.

“Home has always been more than just a physical space to me, it’s an extension of self, a sanctuary, and a reflection of personal style. I see home as a multidimensional space that encompasses three essential aspects—our earth, our residential home, and our clothing,” Collins tells ESSENCE.com.

He adds that it felt natural for him to expand into the realm of home décor. Collins says he approached this collection with “deep introspection” and focused on fashion as his principal influence. This collection references second chances, renewal, and intentional healing, both for individuals and communities, according to the designer. It’s also a call for transformation.

Collins sees personal style and pieces designed for one’s home as intertwined and believes the notion that the way we dress is often reflected in the way we curate our spaces. He calls the convergence of these two a harmonious relationship. “Home is a sanctuary, and the way we design it should feel like an extension of ourselves. There’s a growing awareness of how fashion and home can seamlessly integrate, and I believe we’ll continue to see more of that intersection,” Collins said.

Pinterest’s latest interior trend predictions for 2025 have already come to fruition through these collections. The “Surreal Soirees” trend seems to be an amalgamation of both Collins’ and Glemaud’s latest collections. Fanciful prints of fungi and wildlife are infused subtly into each of their offerings. Meanwhile, designers such as Sade Mimms lean into the “Mix And Maximalist” trend which is shown through her design work. Edas is a brand that feels like you’re transported into its world as soon as you walk into her Brooklyn studio. Vibrant colors and warm tones fill the space. Another example was her booth at The Folklore’s recent trade show. It was filled with hues including textured silver and reds, browns, and yellows throughout the space–these tones were shown in her latest accessory offerings.

Mimms’ ever-growing brand unveiled a bold green, yellow, and red side table that she designed back in 2019. It’s a scaled-down version of a larger table in her studio. Before her rise as an accessories designer, she explained that she aspired to be an interior designer. Growing up, her uncle always called her eclectic, and that word has resonated with her ever since. She’d sometimes skip school to play The Sims–she explains she was addicted to creating virtual homes for her characters. She also says she almost majored in interior design but decided to go a different route. Mimms recalls her father calling her the “Black Martha Stewart.” This monicker stemmed from how she was already so established in her aesthetics from clothing to home goods at a young age—a clear distinction that she was a world-builder in the making. Now, she has an incense holder in the shape of the Edas Yshaia Mini bag on a waitlist and is planning for even more homewares in the works to explore.

Sade was invariably interested in intersecting fashion and interior design, however she felt the fashion space thought it was taboo. “Brands like Ralph Lauren did home, and we see these legacy brands who have merged into beauty, but there was this old school, dated, concept on how you did that.”

She further expresses that brand founders are often told they should be garnering a certain revenue, or perhaps have a luxury line already to lean into the home market. Mimms notes that there are blueprints that she feels show how this can be done successfully. “In my early stages of coming up I wanted to do it all,” she said. That meant selling $50 earrings and also designing and releasing an $800 handbag alongside a table that sits comfortably at the price point of $2,000. Even with these inclinations, she found peers and many she spoke with discouraging her from chasing these dreams during her journey as a designer.

“I do find it quite beautiful, but also a little interesting that now we’re seeing this heavy shift in the zeitgeist of people creating [home decor]. I’m so happy to see it, because if you’re a creative, your mind has the ability to explore so many different realms, and I don’t think you should hold back on what that may show up [as] at any given point in your life,” she added.

The fashion industry is ever-changing and is constantly searching for the next big thing. Home styling has slowly but surely become that. It’s safe to say, designers are expanding in this department and doing so successfully. This shift into ornamentation seems like a natural progression, particularly for Black designers as the Black home is rich in history, aesthetics, and storytelling.

We’re seeing this trend grow as designers view the home as an extension of themselves just as much as clothing. The home is an expression of your interests, and family legacy, and an intimate look at who you are. Interior design and fashion design were always meant to intersect because they have the same end goal of embodiment.