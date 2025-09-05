British Fashion Council Reveals Willy Chavarria And Martine Rose As Nominees For 2025 Fashion Awards

Getty Images

The British Fashion Council has released the names of nominees for its annual Fashion Awards 2025 presented by Pandora, set to take place on December 1 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Widely regarded as fashion’s equivalent to the Oscars, the annual ceremony celebrates outstanding creative and business achievements while serving as one of the industry’s most important networking and philanthropic events. Ahead of the December ceremony, this year’s nominations span both British and international talent while supporting the BFC Foundation, which funds education initiatives, business mentoring, and grants that help emerging designers build sustainable careers.

Among this year’s categories, the Designer of the Year recognizes the most influential international designer across all fashion disciplines, featuring Jonathan Anderson pursuing a potential third consecutive win for his work at JW Anderson and Dior. He faces competition from Glenn Martens for Diesel and Maison Margiela, Martine Rose, Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu, Rick Owens, and Willy Chavarria.

The British Womenswear Designer of the Year category honors the leading voices in women’s fashion and includes last year’s winner Simone Rocha, returning to the shortlist alongside Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault of KNWLS, Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena of Chopova Lowena, Erdem Moralıoğlu of Erdem, and Sarah Burton, now at the helm of Givenchy.

Returning to the British Menswear Designer of the Year category is 2024 winner Grace Wales Bonner alongside Craig Green, Foday Dumbuya of Labrum London, Kiko Kostadinov, Nicholas Daley, and the duo Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt. Spotlighting emerging talent, the Vanguard Award identifies British designers poised to become fashion’s next leaders, featuring Aaron Esh, Dilara Fındıkoğlu, Feben, Steve O Smith, Tolu Coker, and Torishéju Dumi. This year’s selection emphasizes designers whose work engages with cultural themes and identity alongside technical innovation.

The ceremony will also recognize Brunello Cucinelli, who will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award for exceptional contributions and lasting impact on the fashion industry. He is being honored for combining luxury design with sustainable business practices.

Following shortlist creation by a 19-member jury of industry leaders, the winners will be chosen by a wider voting committee of fashion insiders and announced on December 1. The event continues the awards’ dual mission of celebrating established creativity while nurturing emerging talent through the BFC Foundation.