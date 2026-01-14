Falling In Love With Working Out—Through What I Wear

Bauer-Griffin/GC Image

Between going into the office, after-work events, dinners with friends, and spending time with my family, working out often felt impossible to fit in. I told myself it was a lack of time, but the truth is simple: we always make time for what we prioritize and for a long while, the gym wasn’t one of them.

My relationship with working out has always ebbed and flowed. There are periods when I’m all in, followed by stretches where motivation fades. Usually, it’s tied to a specific workout I love. At one point, it was spin, I took classes with friends, and it felt fun and rewarding. But after graduating and trying to establish a work-life balance, exercise began to feel like a chore, something that competed with my career rather than complemented my life.

With the new year, I made a conscious decision to reshape my relationship with movement. I started creating vision boards on Pinterest and reimagining my workout aesthetic. Images of Nicole Murphy’s early-2000s paparazzi shots—headed to the gym in effortless, cool outfits—sparked something in me. I realized that if I wanted to fall back in love with working out, I had to make it cute. Why? Because as a fashion girl, I’ve always known that a new outfit can change my energy entirely. What I wear affects how I feel, how often I show up, and what keeps me coming back.

As the internet slowly exits the era of the perfectly matched set and leans into thrifting and individuality, I found myself right at home. For the past two years, I’ve been incorporating vintage sportswear into my everyday and going-out looks, and now I’m channeling that same energy into my workouts. Putting together eclectic outfits, ones that can carry me through the rest of my day and layer easily with sweats in the winter, has completely reframed my mindset. Lately, for Pilates I’m drawn to capris or low-rise leggings. A tank layered over a bright sports bra (because wearing only a bra in front of the men is not for me), and baggy sweatpants for getting to and from the gym. Even something as small as a quick mirror selfie in the locker room, admiring my fit as much as my gains, can give me a confidence boost.

This approach has allowed me to redefine fitness on my own terms. Just as I enjoy getting dressed for my day, intentional styling to work up a sweat has become another opportunity to feel good about myself.

For fellow fashion lovers, and for anyone struggling with their relationship to movement, I encourage you to start with what you wear. Play with color, silhouettes, and footwear, and notice how it changes your desire to show up. Motivation can come from unexpected places, even your closet.