Exclusive: Sneak Peek Of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4

By now, we all know that the bar is high when it comes to Savage X Fenty. Rihanna’s inclusive apparel line has challenged the standards of the industry and, with its”fashion show experiences,” pushed the bounds of experiential activations. Now in its fourth consecutive year, the Savage X Fenty show is back. On November 9, the annual fashion experience returns to Prime Video—and be prepared to be blown away!

The Emmy award-winning special, known for blending the intersections of fashion, art, music, and pop culture, is sure to deliver yet another punch this year. In addition to unveiling new coveted styles, there will be electric performances by global musical artists like Burna Boy and Maxwell. In typical Savage X fashion, there are a host of all-star celebrity appearances this year as well. From Damson Idris, Joan Smalls and Marsai Martin to Precious Lee, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson and Black Panther‘s Winston Duke.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 08: In this image released on November 8, Ángela Aguilar is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning November 9. In addition, the latest Savage X Fenty collection will be available to shop in the Amazon Fashion store and at Savage X Fenty.

Ahead, see a few behind-the-scenes images.