Normani Is Stepping Into Her ‘Refined’ Era With SHEIN Collaboration

Normani has always shows up with intention—be it in her music, her visuals, and beyond. Her latest collaboration with SHEIN is no difference. This partnership marks a new chapter for the singer: one of confidence, and evolution. Sold exclusively on SHEIN, Normani’s new line features multiple drops designed to merge her signature sensuality with accessible luxury.

“Anytime I think about doing a partnership, alignment is really important to me,” Normani tells ESSENCE. “Beyond anything contractually, I always want the brand’s voice to resonate with what I believe in and my core values. With SHEIN, I love the diversity and inclusivity.”

As she steps into a new decade—with her 30th birthday on the horizon—Normani is redefining what sexy and sophisticated mean to her. “I feel like I’m in a season of refinement,” she says. “I still love to show my silhouette, but in a different way than I have before. My style has evolved to be more sophisticated—still feminine, still sexy, but elevated.” Specifically, “the brown lip liner—that Mary J. look—that’s my go-to. My look isn’t complete without it,” she says. “Sometimes less is more. Rihanna’s pink pixie era? That denim set was everything. She understood that the hair was the moment. I carry that same energy.”

That sentiment is at the heart of her SHEIN collection. Each piece was created to feel luxurious but remain accessible. “Inclusivity has always been important to me—not just in body types or culture, but financially,” she explains. “Everyone should have access to affordable pieces that make them feel elevated. That’s what I was most excited about.”

Normani’s approach to fashion has always carried a sense of nostalgia—a love letter to the late ’90s and early 2000s, when glamour felt effortless. “My mom inspired me a lot,” she shares. “When I think back to her in her 30s, that’s kind of aligned with where I am now. Watching her do her hair and makeup, seeing her style choices—that really influenced me. You’ll see a lot of that in this collection.”

When asked what truly makes her feel confident, Normani doesn’t hesitate. “It’s the energy you bring to it,” she says. “Of course the outfit helps, and glam helps—but even if I’m wearing a trash bag, it’s about the essence and the confidence you embody. You can make anything look good when you believe in it.”

Her routine helps keep that energy high. Between Pilates, weight training, and even EMS workouts (“they make your muscles contract quicker—20 minutes feels like two hours!”), she’s found strength both physically and mentally. “That combination completely changed my mindset and my body. I feel so much stronger.”

As she juggles music, fashion, and her personal life, Normani’s secret to balance is staying grounded. “I’ve been learning to compartmentalize,” she says. “It’s easy to feel overwhelmed when you want to give everything 100%, but I check in with myself and ask: what do I have the capacity for? How am I doing? How can I pour into myself so I can give my best?”

Faith plays a major role in her self-care practice. “I’m really big on setting my day with God,” she shares. “Before the emails, before the calls—I need to set my intentions,” Normani adds. “And spending time with my girls, doing sleepovers, watching The Cheetah Girls—it brings out my inner child.”

So what’s next for Normani? “There’s so much to be excited about,” she teases. “Music, visuals, everything my fans deserve and everything I deserve. And with SHEIN, continuing to release new collections that feel authentic to who I am.” Regardless of what she does next, “I’m excited to take risks and have fun,” she says. “I’ve always gone against the grain. This next chapter? It’s just me, refined.”