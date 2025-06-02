Ayan Broomfield Opens Up About Her Personal Style Off The Court

Veronica Beard

Before she was an NCAA Division I doubles champion or a trend-setting W.A.G. fronting fashion campaigns, Ayan Broomfield was a young tennis hopeful from Toronto. Watching Venus and Serena Williams, she was mesmerized not only by their athletic prowess but their bold, innovative style statements on the court.

“I’m a Leo, so I really love animal print. I remember one time at the U.S. Open, [Serena] wore this pink cheetah print outfit. I swear I said, ‘Mom, we have to have it,’” recalled 27-year-old Broomfield. “That was probably the biggest tennis style moment for myself. Like, wow, she’s pulling all of these things onto a tennis court—and you rarely see people really, really pushing it style-wise and creatively.”

She added, “I just felt like sitting there watching the Williams’ sisters, it wasn’t just about the performance or the functionality of the outfits. They were really showing their personality and expressing themselves through their clothing. After college, I dove into tennis fashion even more, because I just felt like it was such a blank canvas.”

Broomfield took that epiphany and ran with it. She would then go home, customizing her own tennis skirts and tops. While competing at the junior and collegiate level, Broomfield coined her signature look: using a hair tie to create a makeshift crop top nearly every match. Now, she’s the face of Veronica Beard and HEAD Sportwear’s limited-edition capsule collection. Released just in time for the 2025 French Open, Broomfield is joining a long legacy of Black women athletes making strides in fashion.

Available online and in select stores starting Tuesday, June 3, the eight-piece collection retails for $80 to $300, combining cutting-edge design with versatility and creativity. From zip-front dresses to matching sets, sports bras, and leggings, the collection features a limited-edition white, sage, and terracotta colorway, chosen to complement Veronica Beard’s Pre-Fall 2025 line. Bridging HEAD’s high-performance fabric with the modern, multitasking Veronica Beard woman, represented by Broomfield, this collaboration aims to instill confidence in consumers and empower their active lives on and off the court.

Brand co-founder Veronica Miele Beard said, “Ayan was the perfect choice for this campaign because she truly represents the spirit of the collaboration. She’s an athlete, a champion and a changemaker. Her passion for tennis, her commitment to giving back and her ability to lead with both power and grace perfectly align with who we design for. When Ayan stepped into the collection, it was like watching it come alive–she didn’t just wear the clothes, she brought them to life.”

When Broomfield’s manager presented her with the opportunity, she was ecstatic. The Veronica Beard brand resonates with Broomfield, she says, because it speaks to the everyday life of a real woman. Coupled with a legacy tennis brand such as HEAD, Broomfield says the capsule collection uniquely merges both function and form.

“It’s about creating pieces that transition from the court to everyday life while still feeling very elevated,” she tells ESSENCE. “I think a lot of the time with tennis clothing, it’s either one or the other. It’s either super heavy on the style or it’s not so stylish, but it’s super functional and breathable. I think that this collection merged the two. The HEAD performance fabrics were so movable and breathable, and they supported me so well. The Veronica Beard side helped with the silhouettes. They’re very sharp, it’s very elegant, and it’s a very tailored feel.”

As the “tennis-core” craze transcends pop culture, so have common misconceptions about on court fashion. Spectators perceive tennis outfits as plain, boring, rigid or limited to a specific silhouette. In reality, tennis fashion is a playground for self-expression showcasing different colors, cuts, and tailoring, evident in how Broomfield’s boyfriend Frances Tiafoe dresses.

Referring to the colorway as a “fashion-forward twist,” Broomfield appreciates how its subtlety works well on every skin tone. What Broomfield loves about the collection is how confident she feels while wearing it, be it running day-to-day errands, going to coffee with friends or sitting in the player’s box at a Grand Slam. Co-founder Veronica Swanson Beard shared that that is the essence they want the collection to exude.

“When we first started thinking about this campaign, we knew we wanted to create something that felt powerful and fresh—designed for the woman who lives life on the move with confidence, versatility and strength,” said Swanson Beard. “When it came to choosing the face of the campaign, we weren’t just looking for a model—we were looking for a woman who lives the lifestyle we design for. Someone who could authentically represent what this collection stands for, both on and off the court.”

Broomfield hopes that when people see the campaign and wear the collection, they see someone who isn’t afraid to evolve. For Broomfield, this collection reflects her journey from athlete to storyteller, front courts to campaigns, and beyond.

“I hope that empowers people to embrace every part of themselves,” she said. “I’ve been playing tennis for so many years. And I’m glad that we’re able to do this for this specific collaboration. I’ve always admired women who use their platforms to shift the narrative and open doors. I’m proud to contribute to that legacy in my own way,” Broomfield added.