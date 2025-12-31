ESSENCE’s Style Stars: The Black Fashion Icons Of The Year

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images, Cindy Ord/WireImage, SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP via Getty Images, and Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

This year marked a transformative moment in fashion. From Grace Wales Bonner becoming the first Black woman to lead a major luxury house, to Ayo Edebiri making history as Chanel’s first Black female ambassador, the industry is changing and we are entering it with purpose, demanding progress. As someone who has followed the fashion landscape for years, it’s incredible to witness this shift firsthand. Just as exciting are the breakout stars stepping confidently into fashion, consistently delivering standout looks all year long. And if this year is any indication, the future of fashion is only getting bolder.

Scroll ahead to discover the 10 style stars who defined the year, as curated by ESSENCE editors.

Chase Infiniti

From her breakout role in One Battle After Another to the press tour and awards season, Infiniti has made a powerful red carpet entrance. Working closely with stylist duo Wayman and Micah, the actress has delivered standout look after standout look. Her custom white Louis Vuitton gown at the Governors Awards was an unforgettable moment, capped off by the announcement of her new role as a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador.

Michelle Obama

Mrs. Obama has been serving style since her time in the White House, but in this new chapter, she has fully stepped into a bold fashion era of her own. From the tour promoting her latest book, The Look, which explores her fashion evolution and was co-written with her stylist Meredith Koop. Most recently, the former First Lady turned heads in archival Alexander McQueen on Christmas Day and in Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel during the New York stop of her book tour.

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama arrives to speak at the 2025 SXSW Conference and Festival in the Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2025, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP via Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor has long been an if-you-know-you-know style star, but this year she fully stepped into a league of her own. From One Battle After Another to All’s Fair, each press tour felt like a runway moment, with Taylor turning every appearance into a fashion statement. The singer, dancer, actress, and director continues to sharpen her presence on the big screen while delivering impeccably styled looks in collaboration with stylist duo Wayman and Micah. From Schiaparelli to Chanel, every piece drapes effortlessly on her, radiating an ease and confidence that make each red carpet moment undeniably chic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 03: Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

A$AP Rocky

Rapper A$AP Rocky has expanded his horizons this year, embracing new roles both on and off the screen while also celebrating life as a father of three with partner Rihanna. Known for his effortless swag and Harlem roots, Rocky continues to set the tone in fashion and culture. This year, he stepped in as co-chair for the Met Gala, was named a Chanel ambassador, and took on a role in Spike Lee’s Highest to Lowest, exploring new creative territory. As creative director at Ray-Ban, each collection he curates surpasses the last, marking the rapper-turned-dad’s entry into an exciting new era.

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edibiri and her stylist, Karla Welch, consistently impress both on and off the red carpet. From magazine editorials to everyday street style, Edebiri’s looks reflect her signature “cool girl” aesthetic, effortless yet meticulously curated, with every piece thoughtfully chosen. Her style influence has only grown, and following Matthieu Blazy’s appointment at Chanel, Edibiri made history as the first Black woman named a brand ambassador for the luxury house, solidifying her status as a fashion icon of her generation.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 09: Ayo Edebiri attends the World Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Ella McCay” at El Capitan Theatre on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo is a masterclass in red carpet style, seamlessly blending classic tailoring with his own signature flair. Whether it’s a bold color, playful detailing, or a striking silhouette, each look carries a subtle, nuanced touch. Celebrated as a modern dandy, it was only fitting that Domingo co-chaired this year’s Met Gala: Superfine, embodying the very blueprint of sartorial excellence. Every ensemble tells a story and feels authentically him, with stylist duo Wayman and Micah consistently delivering flawless, unforgettable looks.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s red carpet style is nothing short of iconic, embodying Hollywood glamour and timeless elegance through flowing gowns, precise tailoring, and voluminous silhouettes. This year, she has collaborated with the stylist duo Wayman and Micah, as well as the Reismans, to craft her standout looks. Always seen in custom couture, Randolph approaches the carpet with intention—every texture, embellishment, and structural detail is thoughtfully considered, resulting in a polished and unforgettable fashion moment every time she appears.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 19: Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Julez Smith

The 21-year-old model and tastemaker is clearly inheriting his mother, Solange Knowles’ fashion instincts while carving out his own identity. From gracing the cover of Pause magazine to walking runways in Paris, Milan, and New York, Julez is emerging as one of fashion’s freshest and most exciting new stars. Equally at ease in bold streetwear or sharp tailored suits, he’s proving he can do it all and we can’t wait to see how his style continues to evolve.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 13: Julez Smith attends 2025 GQ Men of the Year on November 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Kendrick Lamar

Kicking off the year as Chanel’s first male ambassador and Super Bowl LIX Halftime performer, Kendrick Lamar launched his international Grand National Tour with SZA. Lamar and his team have a way of making bold statements that feel thoughtful and nuanced rather than overt. The same approach carries over into his style: his head of wardrobe, Karissa Sanchez, expertly blends streetwear with emerging designers to create looks with perfect silhouettes and standout accessories. A signature example is his crooked “A” chain, a subtle nod to his infamous bar “a minor” and the crooked “A” in his agency’s logo.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 09: Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has redefined red carpet style with a fearless mix of luxury fashion and personal edge. From impeccably tailored suits to bold, statement-making streetwear, each look reflects his unique balance of innovation and sophistication. Celebrated for pushing the boundaries of menswear, Hamilton’s influence was on full display when he co-chaired this year’s Met Gala, cementing his status as a fashion trailblazer. With the guidance of his stylist Eric McNeal, every ensemble is meticulously crafted, from textures and silhouettes to standout accessories, resulting in looks that are unmistakably his and impossible to forget.