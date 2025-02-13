The Essence Team Recaps Their Favorite Moments From NYFW

House Of Arches

New York Fashion Week has officially ended. The Fall/Winter 2025 shows weren’t just inspiring, they were a breath of fresh air. While many celebrities popped up like Queen Latifah to Ciara, the garments that went down the runway were equally compelling. ESSENCE attended quite a few presentations including Christopher John Rogers, Diotima, Sergio Hudson, Frederick Anderson, and Christian Siriano. These shows and others featured elegant creations and also quite a few looks that keyed in on the design codes of the respective creative. Tia Adeola for instance celebrated 10 years running her brand–and multiple members of our team were there to witness her Nigerian-themed show.

While designers with household names left a mark, so did rising designers including Pipenco also created fashion moments of their own. Showrooms that launched during NYFW included The Folklore’s which featured designs by Elexiay, Rendoll, and EDAS. An additional compilation of designers that was expressive and fitting for the ultra-busy week was the Black In Fashion Council showroom–this special organization created by Lindsay Peoples and Sandrine Charles has been highlighting brands for a decade. The BIFC showroom featured exceptional designs from Daveed Baptiste, A.Potts, and quite a few others.

Keep scrolling to learn about the moments the ESSENCE team loved most this Fall/Winter 2025 NYFW season.

Robyn Mowatt, Contributing Fashion Editor

Sara Kerens

“NYFW provides the perfect setting for emerging designers to get eyes on their brands and also to connect with the powers that be. One moment on the runway or a connection with the right editor or buyer can change the trajectory of a creative. I love attending The Folklore and the Black In Fashion Council showrooms. The Folklore’s showroom was an intentional space in SoHo which featured brands I’ve been yearning to see in person including Nicole Benefield and The Ekhator Label. I also was able to see pieces by a brand I love, Orire. Attending McDonald’s House Of Arches show was an additional highlight for me. Seeing Nia Thomas‘ NYFW runway debut was such a special moment, her use of knits and leather materials was breathaking. Designers who also presented at this presentation included rising talent: Durrell Dupard (Freddie Estelle), Larissa Muehleder (Muehleder), Shareef Mosby (VICTIM15), and Heart Roberts (HEARTROB).”

Akili King, Senior Beauty Editor

Blue Waverly for ESSENCE.com

“As a Beauty Editor, I’m always looking out for head-turning beauty moments throughout fashion week. That said, my favorite FW25 fashion week show was definitely Tia Adeola! I loved seeing the braids used as accessories—like the long braids draped around the neck. There was even a dress made out of braiding hair. Additionally, there were gorgeous sculptural braids, and even the cowrie shell-adorned cornrows. It gave me so much hair inspiration and the makeup was flawless, too, thanks to WYN Beauty! Not only that, the music, energy, and clothes had me hooked, and felt like a vibrant breath of fresh air in the midst of snow-filled fashion week.”

Kerane Marcelus, Freelance Fashion Writer

Courtesy of Filippo Fior / GoRunway

“My favorite shows I attended this season were Jane Wade and Christopher John Rogers. The structured pieces, show production, and concepts kept me inspired. I love how these designers stick to their signatures and expand on them.”

India Espy-Jones, Beauty News Writer

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“My favorite presentation is a three-way tie between Marc Jacobs, Luar, and Thom Browne. If I had to choose, though, I’d say Thom Browne just because their shows reach into such a classic, theatrical, couture-type realm. I feel like it’s a real /show/ and feels like a circus act in the best way possible, which makes NYFW tastefully playful.”