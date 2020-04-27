ESSENCE Launches Design Initiative with Chase and Lands’ End

Despite the push for more representation in the fashion community, Black designers continue to face major barriers to success. From securing investors to establishing retail support, forging pathways for long-term growth is key. Recognizing these unique challenges, ESSENCE has teamed up with lifestyle brand Lands’ End and financial services firm JPMorgan Chase to launch Banking on Style, a design contest for creatives.

Clockwise from top: Banking on Style competitors (from left) Undra Duncan, Sergio Hudson and Deidre Jefferies; Duncan sketches an idea; sample buttons from the Lands’ End arsenal; the design workroom at the company’s Dodgeville, Wisconsin, headquarters; an array of fabric swatches.

Handpicked by an exclusive judging panel, finalists Sergio Hudson, Undra Duncan and Deidre Jefferies will compete for the chance to create a capsule collection mass-produced by Lands’ End for Chase branch employees worldwide. The winner will also receive a $10,000 prize. “Being selected to participate in this initiative means so much to me,” says Hudson, whose namesake label produces luxe ready-to-wear items.

“It means someone saw what I did and said, ‘This can be interpreted for the everyday woman.’ ” Los Angeles–based Hudson is no stranger to high-profile competitions—he won Bravo’s Styled to Rock, which was executive-produced by Rihanna in 2013. Meanwhile, New York designer Duncan made waves in 2018 as one of three female designers to cocreate the first LeBron James Nike basketball shoe for women, though her specialty is bold workwear. And the Washington, D.C.–based Jefferies incorporates couture elements into her timeless offerings. In December 2019 the trio visited the headquarters of Lands’ End to kick off the challenge.

Using Chase’s trademark color palette and iconic logo, the mavericks are set to reveal their final designs before a judging panel at ESSENCE Fashion House in September during New York Fashion Week. Despite the competitive nature of the initiative, Banking on Style is all about bridging the gap. “Connecting with the other designers has been the most exciting part,” Duncan adds. “We mostly work independently, so being able to come together is almost like therapy— but with a lot more laughs.”