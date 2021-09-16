Loading the player…

From the runway to the showroom, the immense talent of Black designers making their mark on the fashion industry was on full display at the 2021 ESSENCE Fashion House.

Throughout the day, a total of four designers hit the runway to preview looks from their forthcoming SS2022 collections. Participants included Arc of Andre by designer Andre Moses; Eclecticist by designer Dani O.; Grayscale by designer B.J. Gray; and LAVNTG by designer Megan Carter, who each sent between 10 and 21 pieces down the runway.

The event showroom featuring a total of seven brands who had select pieces on display throughout the day as well. Participating brands included CISE by Founder & CEO Blake Van Putten; Cleair Monroe by CEO & Creative Director Sky Conner; Kmilele by Founder & Creative Director Kianga Milele; Muehleder by Founder & Creative Director Larissa Muehleder; Sammy B by Founder & Designer Samantha Black; Sekou Writes by Professional Creative Sekou Writes; and TO’SHA by Founder & Owner Towana Phillip.

Keep scrolling below to shop looks from each of the designers current collections.