Everyone loves a good “rags to riches” story, but this year at ESSENCE Fashion House, we gave it a “bags to riches” facelift. Though the weather was dreary and the rain wouldn’t let up, the inclement conditions didn’t stop Fashion House attendees from having fun in the lack of sun. Hosted by Girls United Associate Editor D’Shonda Brown, people of interest were rounded up outside of the Flatiron venue for a fun new game of “Make It Fashion”!

As she introduces the attendees behind her with their masks on and game faces on, D’Shonda continues to explain how the game will be played. She introduced contestant Zakiyah Shaakir-Ansari, who was holding colorful streamers, tape, and trash bags – but what does this all mean? The game participants were challenged with the task to turn trash bags into runway couture in the spirit of New York Fashion Week and they did not disappoint.

Lakisa Renee gave us a puffy shoulder while Shahamat Uddin was serving face in his makeshift bow harness. Not to mention that Emily Perez was giving total Harajuku Barbie vibes with her green bow, arm cuffs, and umbrella as her runway props. Needless to say, it was more difficult than ever to choose just one winner. “I’m super impressed, to say the least. I mean, we got so much vibes going on,” D’Shonda said shockingly. “I can’t pick a favorite. It’s clear that all of you are true ‘Make It Fashion’!”

Who won? Check out the full video above to find out the winner of “Make It Fashion” at this year’s ESSENCE Fashion House!