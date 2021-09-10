Designer Andre Moses and the latest collection from his line Arc of Andre took over the runway to host the second showing of the day at the 2021 ESSENCE Fashion House.

Opening the show outfitted in a bright red ensemble before later shifting to a black and white look, Moses and his collection brought both fashion and intention to the floor. “What’s next for me is to just keep going,” he told ESSENCE following the show. “And to keep making collections that have something to say.”



Loading the player…

As elegant as the designs were, the collection also communicated emotionally, sending a powerful message by shedding light on the mortality rates of Black women during pregnancy through tailoring details. Aesthetic aside, Moses made it clear that it’s his goal to continue to create collections that speak loud in clear—in more ways than one.



View the looks below and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Fashion House airing Monday, September 13 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios.

01 ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Getty Images 02 ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Getty Images 03 ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Getty Images 04 ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Getty Images 05 ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Getty Images 06 ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Getty Images 07 ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Getty Images 08 ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images Getty Images 09 Arc of Andre SS2022 Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images