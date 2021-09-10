Runway Recap: Arc Of Andre SS2022 Collection Highlights Black Maternal Health Crisis At Essence Fashion House
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Designer Andre Moses and the latest collection from his line Arc of Andre took over the runway to host the second showing of the day at the 2021 ESSENCE Fashion House.
Opening the show outfitted in a bright red ensemble before later shifting to a black and white look, Moses and his collection brought both fashion and intention to the floor. “What’s next for me is to just keep going,” he told ESSENCE following the show. “And to keep making collections that have something to say.”

Loading the player…

As elegant as the designs were, the collection also communicated emotionally, sending a powerful message by shedding light on the mortality rates of Black women during pregnancy through tailoring details. Aesthetic aside, Moses made it clear that it’s his goal to continue to create collections that speak loud in clear—in more ways than one.

View the looks below and be sure to tune in to ESSENCE Fashion House airing Monday, September 13 at 7PM EST on ESSENCE Studios.

01
ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Getty Images
02
ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Getty Images
03
ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Getty Images
04
ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Getty Images
05
ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Getty Images
06
ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Getty Images
07
ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Getty Images
08
ESSENCE Fashion House – Arc of Andre SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Getty Images
09
Arc of Andre SS2022
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...