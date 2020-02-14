Street Style Squad Goals: These Dynamic Duos Came To Slay At ESSENCE Fashion House

The rain was no match for New York City’s style mavens, as ESSENCE Fashion House made its’ return to close out NYFW.

But what’s more fun than slaying fashion week solo? Turning heads with your crew, of course! Staple winter trends like layering, animal prints and monochromatic color blocking were in heavy rotation among attendees, many of whom showed up with their BFFs at their side.

Scroll through for a look at just a few squads who brought their A game to help ESSENCE and Target celebrate Black fashion excellence and then be sure to head back to ESSENCE.com for more of everything you missed at ESSENCE Fashion House NY.