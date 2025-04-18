Essence Fashion Digest: Zendaya Stars In On Campaign, A$AP Rocky Debuts Ray-Ban Collection, And More

On

The week was filled with moments that we want to highlight. To begin, On and Zendaya debuted their newest campaign, Zone Dreamers. Next, A$AP Rocky released his first collection as creative director of Ray-Ban.

Meanwhile, Savage X Fenty released their latest bridal collection featuring Rihanna. Additionally, Reformation released their first ever pajama collection. Lastly, Jonathan Anderson is now the creative director of Dior Men.

On And Zendaya Debut Their Newest Campaign, Zone Dreamers

For their latest campaign, On and Zendaya deepened their long-term partnership by teaming up with acclaimed visual artist Nadia Lee Cohen and, of course, Zendaya’s iconic stylist, Law Roach. Titled Zone Dreamers, the campaign is a bold push to move culture forward—blending high-performance with unapologetic self-expression. The centerpiece is a visually stunning film set in outer space, with Zendaya as the fearless protagonist on an interstellar mission. As she and her crew train and journey across new worlds, the story reveals a powerful message: true confidence doesn’t just come from within—it’s also ignited by the people around you.

The campaign features two new products which are the Cloudzone shoe and Studio Knit Bodysuit. Designed for effortless movement and simplicity these pieces can easily fit into your everyday wardrobe.

Zone Dreamers is available now in select On retailers worldwide and on.com.

A$AP Rocky’s First Collection As Creative Director At Ray-Ban Is Live

A$AP Rocky debuts his first collection as creative director of Ray-Ban titled the Blacked Out Collection. Taking inspiration from three of the most popular Ray-Ban silhouettes the Mega Wayfarer, Mega Clubmaster and Mega Balorama the differentiator is the nearly opaque black lenses, gold hardware and custom AWGE logo representing Rocky’s label and creative collective.

The full collection is available to purchase on Ray-Ban.com, Ray-Ban stores and select EssilorLuxottica retail stores including Sunglass Hut.

Savage X Fenty Launches Latest Bridal Collection Featuring Rihanna

Savage X Fenty separated the new collection into three key categories, At First Sight which features classic lingerie styles with details specific to Savage X. Then Take A Vow, which focuses on more cutesy and flirty styles with vintage detailing and intricate embroidery. Lastly, Satin Ever After which allows you to even sleep sexy in either a satin robe, pajama set or slippers.

The collection is now available on savagexfenty.com.

Reformation Launches First-Ever PJ Collection

Reformation introduced sleepwear to the brand for the first time by launching a six-piece assortment of comfy styles. Taking inspiration from vintage night-gowns with a mix of Reformation’s signatures including prints and sustainable materials like organically grown cotton, eco voile, and poplin. Who said you can look chic when heading to bed?

Reformation’s first-ever pajama collection is available now on Reformation.com ranging from $128 to $178.

Jonathan Anderson Announced As Creative Director Of Dior Men

Following the announcement of his departure from Loewe, Jonathan Anderson is set to take the reins at Dior, just ahead of their June Paris Fashion Week show, according to WWD. With Kim Jones recently stepping down, the move opens a new chapter for the iconic French fashion house—and for Anderson. This transition marks a significant moment in his career, allowing him to showcase his creative vision beyond the realms of Loewe and JW Anderson.