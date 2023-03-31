Essence Fashion Digest: YITTY Celebrates One Year, Brandon Blackwood Drops Spring Summer Collection, And More

Brandon Blackwood

This week in fashion was all drama and, thankfully, the good kind. Full of glamourous red carpet looks, new trends circulating, and collections dropping. Weeks like these in fashion are hard to come by when the industry is known for its scandals and controversies. Still, the new guards and younger generations coming up have a hand in somewhat neutralizing the industry’s aggressive nature. There are so many up-and-coming designers, stylists, fashion writers, and PR mavens that have a very romanticized view of fashion. While there is a community, in some aspects, it can be discouraging once the rose-tinted glasses come off. This week though, gives us hope in the industry’s promise to be inclusive and diverse with a special announcement from Lizzo’s YITTY and on top of other new collections from “new” and “old” brands.

Take a look below at all the good that happened this week in fashion.

Brandon Blackwood Launches Spring Summer 2023

It’s finally here; Brandon Blackwood‘s Spring Summer 2023 collection is a luxe summer dream. Its full of vibrant colors, innovative silhouettes, and high-quality materials like oil leather and gold-plated handles. Blackwood loves good detail, as his Knit Nia bag is hand-woven leather. The collection is about the love of travel and is made to be timeless, just like Blackwood’s newest shoe collection. Accessories like The Everyday Tote and The Travel Pouch are Blackwood’s first travel-focused accessories. Everything looks like something Tracee Ellis Ross would be holding in an editorial.

The collection is available to shop today on brandonblackwood.com.

Paco Rabanne’s Julien Dossena Announced As Guest Designer For Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture 2023

Julien Dossena is the Creative Director at Paco Rabanne and has been announced as the guest designer for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Haute Couture show in July 2023. The show will take place in Paris. JPG’s Instagram caption reads, “Welcome to the Family dear Julien Dossena!” The brand has been doing the guest designer concept long before Louis Vuitton has Kis Super as a guest designer; before Dossena was Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing, Sacai’s Chitose Abe, and Y/Project’s Glenn Martens, and Haider Ackermann. We’re in for a gorgeous new collection, in my opinion. Dossena’s aesthetics, merged with the known JPG aesthetics, will be unmatched.

YITTY Celebrates One Year With A Gender-Affirming Collection

Lizzo is truly a gem. Her brand, which stands for true inclusivity, is celebrating its one-year anniversary. YITTY has dropped the most amazing thing I’ve seen yet, a gender-affirming collection entitled YOUR SKIN by YITTY. The brand stands for “radical self-love” for all gender identities, including trans, non-binary, gender-fluid, and gender non-conforming identities and communities. The collection features the Binder Top and the Tucking Thong made out of the brand’s Headliner fabric that everyone loves. This collection has been under development for two years. As today is Trans Visibility Day, it’s amazing and refreshing to see a brand do something that is actually inclusive.

Sizes range from XS to 6X and will be available on yitty.com.

Salehe Bembury Teases “Citrus Milk” Crocs Pollex Slides

Renowned shoe designer Salehe Bembury known for his Pollex Crocs and New Balance designs, has dropped another teaser to get hypebeasts excited. The signature thumbprints that Bembury has made are in slide form with the color of choice—citrus milk. This looks like the perfect slide for springtime. You’re going to still look like you put effort into an outfit with these slides.

Glorilla Is Among The Faces In A Tommy Hilfiger X Aries Campaign

The “Tomorrow” rapper gives us Aaliyah vibes in her newest gig as a model for Tommy Hilfiger X Aries. The states and the U.K. are coming together to collaborate on a collection that is perfect for the Gen Z audience. The upcycled Tommy Jeans and Aries streetwear aesthetics fit GloRilla’s energy seamlessly and so many other female rappers today. Aries is a brand that is all about sustainability, and Tommy Hilfiger is wanting to keep pushing itself to do the right thing. The collection is a great way to connect generations.