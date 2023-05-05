Essence Fashion Digest: VP Kamala Harris In Sergio Hudson, Homage Year X The Estate Of Jean-Michel Basquiat, And More

Homage Year

Fresh off the Met, let’s look at some really cool things that happened this week within the industry that deserves praise. Black-owned brands and Black creatives may not be top priority post-2020 anymore, but we are very much still thriving without the performative activism. Brands that have only been established for about ten years are reaching milestones that I’m sure they’ve only dreamed of. This week was full of Blackness winning and being honored, and we’re always here for that.

From new collections that embody freedom and beauty to be authentically yourself to collections that bring a good nostalgic energy back into the industry to collections that honor Black artists, I’d say this week was a good week in fashion.

Here’s what you need to know from this week’s ESSENCE Fashion Digest below.

Vice President Kamala Harris In Custom Sergio Hudson

Designer Sergio Hudson (who celebrated his debut at the 2023 Met, dressing three attendees) has once again collaborated with the Vice President of the United States. We all remember her now iconic custom Sergio inauguration fit. This past week V.P. Harris wore a custom sequin long-sleeve gown in a deep blue and looked stunning in it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Crsw1uguZRq/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Homage Year X The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Black Fashion Fair’s collaborations with The Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat have been ongoing. Now we’re getting a collection from Homage Year and the estate. This collection features the work of the late artist on the bags of Antoine Manning’s design. “This project is contributing to our practice by meeting one of our main missions which is paying homage and further immortalizing those who have come before us,” says Manning via a press release. “We have the honor of furthering the legacy of a cultural icon, artist, and human being whose voice and artistic contribution has both paved a way and touched generations.”

The bags come in small, medium, and large. Prices range from $200 to $350. The collection is available to shop today at blackfashionfair.org

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3dEebAbBN/

Marrisa Wilson SS23

Marissa Wilson has released her SS23 collection entitled “Wear Your Soul.” This collection is about women being unapologetically themselves, who live outside the box, and go through life abiding by their own rules. Full of bold prints and vibrant colors, this collection will surely make you feel like a liberated woman.

Shop the collection now on marissawilsonny.com.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cryr92zgWhh/

Pharrell’s BBC Club Drops Exclusive Summer Collection

As the 20th anniversary of BBC is still being celebrated, another collection has dropped in commemoration. The collection is their exclusive polo collection in honor of Pharrell’s preppy style in his early career. There’s a remake of the iconic polo that Pharrell wore in the 2003 Frontin’ music video. The collection features black, blue, and white polos and blue board shorts with the OG BBC logo on the leg.

Prices range from $100 to $120 and is available to shop now on bbcicecream.com.