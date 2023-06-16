Essence Fashion Digest: Telfar’s Last Bag Security Program, New Off White Collection, And More

Off White

This week in fashion, there’s been a whole lot of wins as of late. Whether it be a designer winning a grant or a new creative director getting their flowers, Black people have been killing the fashion game. You’d think it was Spring time with all this newness, but as summer approaches, the fashion industry goes through what looks like a rebirth with resort and men’s fashion week runway shows. We have Pharrell’s impending debut as the new Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director, which is a new era, and we have the end of eras like Telfar ending their bag security program.

There’s so much that’s always shifting and changing in the industry for the better and we’re always here for that! Whether it be new inclusive trends like jorts, new appointments, or things going in new directions, we’re always going to report it.

Take a look at all the things that happened in fashion this week.

Off-White’s SS24 Collection

Off-White’s new Art Director, Ib Kamara, has done a beautiful job bridging the gap between the brand and the ethos of the late Virgil Abloh. With this new SS24 resort collection, Kamara kept a similar brand voice to Abloh’s yet still managed to show his own. The collection is full of perfect tailoring and pops of color that make sense for the summer. The ” Homecoming ” collection is an ode to basketball, the 90s, and the great American Western world.

Spencer Badu Drops 3D Sunglasses

Nigerian-Canadian designer Spencer Badu just dropped the sunglasses of the summer. The 3D pair of black shades everything in the DNA of the brand. The sleek and chic sunglasses have sides featuring a lasered cut-out with the classic Spencer Badu logo.

The pair is now available on spencerbadu.com

Telfar’s Last Bag Security Program

It’s the end of an era, folks. Telfar’s last bag security program drop is happening, but that can only mean something even better is coming along. Telfar has done something that few other brands have been able to do — make his own rules. From the bag program to the live pricing, he’s innovated how we shop forever. You can now add as many bags in any color and size to the cart until June 18th!

Sergio Hudson Had A Great Press Week

Coming off dressing Kandi for the Tony Awards this past Sunday, Sergio’s had quite an impressive week. Four different and very successful Black women wore his designs this week; Keke Palmer, Robin Roberts, Jennifer Hudon, and Patina Miller wore gowns and suits this week to each of their respective engagements. Keke wore a black figure-fitting gown, while Miller wore a black and white dress to sing at the White House in celebration of Juneteenth. Jennifer Hudson also performed at the White House in a navy blue suit by Hudson while Roberts also wore a sharply tailored suit on Good Morning America. If this isn’t what you’d call a successful week, then we don’t know what is.