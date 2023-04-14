Martine Rose

A week is so fleeting these days, and so is fashion, but I have hope, as this week was full of meaningful collections designed with intention and high-quality craftsmanship. Emerging designers and even the established ones that are just now getting their flowers have been the highlight in our eyes this week, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. New perspectives are being born and manifested materially this week, and it’s exciting to see what the spring cleaning of the mind can do to your creativity.

Take a look at all the new collections that dropped this past week below.

Stüssy X Martine Rose

British-Jamaican designer Martine Rose got tapped by Stüssy for a collaborative collection, and it does not disappoint. This is a duo I never knew I needed. The collection features car accessories as it’s inspired by the “art of driving,” which the campaign reflects. From car mats to air fresheners to steering wheel covers, the collection is so fun and very true to Rose. You can shop it today on stussy.com. Hurry, though; she tends to sell out fast!

Tombogo Spring/Summer 2023 Collection

The brand’s newest collection for the warm weather is entitled “For the Truant & The Fluent.” Inspired by the designer’s high school years, he’s able to utilize the past and bring it to the present with his signature utilitarian technique. The title is a nod to his difficulties in balancing school and design, but as we can see, he’s been able to come on top. The collection is available to shop today, April 14th, on tombogo.com.

Ahluwalia “Unison” Campaign & Collection

British brand Ahluwalia just dropped her newest campaign and collection entitled “Unison.” The collection’s goal is to seamlessly blend into your everyday life. The collection features 11 pieces that are meant to fit comfortably with the phonetic spelling of the brand on the back as a cheeky response to constant mispronunciation. The collection is available now on ahluwalia.world.

New BBC ICECREAM Collection

The Polo is back and better in the new BBC ICECREAM collection. Pharrell, alongside other hip-hop icons, definitely made the Polo go from trend to timeless, and in this new collection, the 90s and early 2000s feel like a nostalgic wonderland. The collection of polos and pants is available today, April 14, on bbcicecream.com