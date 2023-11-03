Essence Fashion Digest: Mariah Carey Stars In Victoria’s Secret Campaign, SKIMS Teams Up With Swarovski, And More

Victoria’s Secret

This week in fashion was quite eventful. First up, the British Fashion Council announced its New Wave Of Creatives which included many Black innovators like stylist Mel Reneé, casting director Trevor Swain, and nail artist Simone Cummings. Additional individuals were selected who are carving out a lane for themselves in the global fashion industry. Next, Mariah Carey is the new face of the latest Victoria’s Secret holiday campaign. The singer wears a red and white ensemble that is sure to get her fans in the holiday spirit. Pharrell’s Joopiter, a digital-first fashion auction platform announces it is selling his old partner NIGO’s archival items.

Skims and Swarovski have joined forces for a sparkly collaborative capsule collection that is easily the most convertible drop this week. The collection is filled with ready-to-wear skin skin-tight, neutral-toned dresses and accessories adorned in crystals. The luxury brand Balenciaga has launched its first ski campaign and it’s fitting for the impending cold weather and ski aficionados who can’t wait for the seasonal sport to start. The brand is offering ski gear with an array of outerwear in black, gray, and red colorways, facemasks, scarves, and more. The largest jewelry brand, Pandora, has also launched three new lab-grown diamond collections entitled ”Pandora “Nova, ”Era,” and “Nailsman.”

If you’re wanting to stay up-to-date on all things fashion this week or you’re interested in purchasing from some of these drops, keep scrolling.

The British Fashion Council Announce New Wave Creatives For 2023

The British Fashion Council has announced its New Wave Creatives for 2023. The 50-person list is a dynamic one based on these creative’s innovation to their roles in this industry from styling to casting to designing. These trailblazers are changing the industry from the inside out with their ideas and actions toward a better fashion industry. Other talents like photographers, art directors, nail and makeup artists will be presented their award for selection at The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by jewelry brand Pandora on December 4 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzBot1yCkQw/

Mariah Carey Stars In The Latest Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Mariah Carey stars as the face of the latest Victoria’s Secret holiday campaign. She’s wearing a short slip dress in red in one photo and other red ensembles like a matching top and skirt set with layered diamond necklaces, a nude bra with a fur shawl, and a red bra paired with a satin robe. This is the perfect selection for Carey and the brand having her as the face of a holiday campaign makes perfect sense, especially since “All I Want For Christmas” is constantly topping charts every year. The campaign was shot by photographer James Green and styled by Gabriela Karefa-Johnson.

The collection is available on victoriassecret.com. Prices range from $59.95 to 99.95.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzJUhi1I8Qg/?img_index=1

Pharrell’s Joopiter Announces NIGO Archive Auction

Pharrell is joining forces with his old partner NIGO on an endeavor to sell his archival items through his auction company Joopiter. NIGO’s items will range from clothing to accessories that Pharrell had described as “investments” that NIGO has made over the years. He says that NIGO “changed his life forever” upon meeting him in 2003 and the rest is history. The archive is entitled “From Me To You.”

The “From Me To You” auction will begin on November 9 on Joopiter.com.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzEM9zdrGv1/

SKIMS Teams Up With Swarovski

The cult-favorite brand Skims has announced it releasing a Swarovski collaborative collection filled with ready-to-wear neutral dress and accessories. These body-hugging pieces are quite flattering. The two brands have managed to do something that is innovative and immensely chic.

The Swarovski X Skims collection will be available November 7 at skims.com at 9 a.m. EST and in select Swarovski stores.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzJkujoO6QV/?img_index=1

Pandora Launches Three New Lab-Grown Diamond Collections

The jewelry brand Pandora has launched three new lab-grown diamond collections entitled “Nova,” “Era,” and “Nailsman.” The three ranges are part of a full campaign called “Diamonds For All.” The collections feature pieces like a 14K gold and diamond ring, a trilogy pendant and bracelet, and charms all featuring lab-grown diamonds.

The collections are available to shop at pandora.com. Prices start at $290.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cy-aomNslbw/

Balenciaga Launches Its First Ski Campaign

Balenciaga has launched its first ski campaign featuring outerwear in black, gray, and red. Other items like ski masks, knit pieces, thermals, and more are sure to keep the sport’s participants warm in style as they ski. The collection also reveals the “Alaska Boot” which comes in nylon, leather, and fur options. Then there’s the “3XL Ski Sneaker,” which uses a waterproof interior lining. The collection is quite utilitarian and is useful with pieces like snowboards, skis, helmets, and poles for downhill, cross-skiing, and hiking. The collection also includes cargo pants made with a water-resistant material and fleece-lined jeans that are also waterproof.

The brand’s first ski wear collection will be available on November 15 on balenciaga.com. Prices will range from $195 to $6,290.