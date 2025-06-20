Essence Fashion Digest: Sergio Hudson Resort 2026 Collection, Lewis Hamilton Wears Dior, And More

Erick Robinson

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Sergio Hudson has unveiled their Resort 2026 collection. Next, Mahershala Ali attends the “Jurassic World: Rebirth” premiere in Berlin in full Tom Ford. Also, Damson Idris, wearing Tommy Hilfiger, appears on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Additionally, Lewis Hamilton wore Dior to the “F1: The Movie Premiere,” sporting his staple white, structured blazer, similar to the look he donned for the Met. Lastly, Ella Balinska arrived at the same premiere in a couture gown by Georges Hobeika.

Sergio Hudson Reveals Resort 2026 Collection

Sergio Hudson’s Resort 2026 Collection features 22 looks that build on the tuxedo-inspired elegance of Resort 2025, while marking the brand’s debut in menswear, available in bespoke options later this year. The collection maintains Hudson’s signature tailored aesthetic with a focus on fine craftsmanship.

Highlights include velvet-trimmed tuxedos, satin trench coats, sequin mini dresses, stretch crepe jumpsuits, and hand-embellished jackets. With sharp tailoring and rich detailing, the collection blends bold statement pieces with timeless wardrobe staples.

Mahershala Ali Wears Tom Ford

Mahershala Ali, star of “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” arrived at the Berlin premiere in a full Tom Ford look, a rich chocolate brown suit paired with a slightly lighter brown shirt, casually unbuttoned to reveal a crisp white undershirt. He finished the ensemble with matching accessories and a white floral appliqué, adding a subtle yet striking touch to the polished outfit.

Damson Idris Wears Tommy Hilfiger

Actor Damson Idris appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” wearing a full Tommy Hilfiger tailored twill suit, styled effortlessly with a white T-shirt underneath. The conversation centered around all things F1, and he completed the look with pieces from his luxury jewelry brand, DIDRIS.

Lewis Hamilton Wears Dior Men

Lewis Hamilton arrived at the New York premiere for “F1: The Movie” in a full Dior look featuring a sharply tailored white blazer, black trousers, and patent leather shoes. He topped off the ensemble with Dior aviator sunglasses, adding a sleek, modern edge to the refined outfit.

Ella Balinska Wears Georges Hobeika

“F1: The Movie” star Ella Balinska arrived at the New York premiere in a striking Georges Hobeika Couture gown. The dramatic design featured bold cutouts throughout, a high side slit, and delicate frayed detailing along the skirt’s edges, adding movement and texture to the standout look.