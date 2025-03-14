Essence Fashion Digest: Saul Nash Launches Lululemon Capsule, Flattered Debuts SS25 Collection, And More

Lululemon

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, Saul Nash partners with Lululemon for a multi-season special edition drop. Next up, Flattered unveils its Spring/Summer 2025 collection featuring handbags inspired by ’60s minimalism. Kith also introduces its Women’s Active Collection, designed for all-day wear.

In exciting news, Mother and La DoubleJ launch a capsule collection that blends California cool with Italian heritage, infused with a ‘70s flair. Lastly, The North Face and Cecilie Bahnsen proudly debut their highly anticipated collaboration, which was first revealed at her September fashion show.

Saul Nash Collaborates With Lululemon

Saul Nash and Lululemon have unveiled the first pieces from their multi-season collaboration, SLNSH. Blending Nash’s signature design aesthetic with Lululemon’s performance-driven identity, the collection seamlessly merges athletic function with lifestyle appeal. Key pieces include a form-fitting mesh running top, a structured long-sleeve top, a sheer illusion tracksuit, a short-sleeve shirt, a handbag, and more.

SLNSH is now available for purchase in-store and online at shop.lululemon.com with prices ranging from $68 to $278.

Flattered Launches Spring/Summer 2025 Collection

Flattered’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection embraces retro aesthetics, drawing inspiration from ’60s minimalism. Designed for the multifaceted woman, the collection celebrates strength, resilience, and vulnerability. Inspired by the world of art and design, the collection honors Constantin Brancusi’s gleaming sculptures with shimmering brass details that embody strength and elegance. The palette is restricted to colors that exude sophistication, including bourbon suede, olive leather, and black lacquer finishes.

Flattered’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection is now available for purchase at flattered.com.

Kith Women Unveils Spring Active 2025 Collection

Kith Women’s Spring Active 2025 showcases movement-ready silhouettes, including tops, bottoms, sets, and accessories in seasonal shades of black, brown, gray, and baby blue. This collection is not only designed for working out but also, all day activities by creating fitting and supportive styles that are engineered for performance. Some of the standout pieces include Remi II Active Romper which comes in choctalte brown as well as the Azariah Seamed Track Jacket, perfect for cooling down after a long work out.

Kith Women Spring Active is now available in Kith shops and online at kith.com with prices ranging from $18 to $185.

Mother And La DoubleJ Release Capsule Collection

Mother and La DoubleJ’s “Ciao Mamma” capsule collection has officially launched, blending Mother’s signature California ease with La DoubleJ’s Italian flair. Channeling ’70s nostalgia, the collection features archival prints, vintage patches, and effortlessly chic silhouettesStandout pieces include the flowy Malibu Mini Dress, inspired by ’70s silhouettes with intricate detailing along the hem, sleeves, and neckline. Another highlight is the matching Drop It Drifter Jacket and Doger Short Short Fray which will perfectly paired with cowboy boots for a festival-ready look.

Mother and La DoubleJ’s capsule collection is now available for purchase at motherdenim.com with prices ranging from $130 to $1,290.

Cecilie Bahnsen And The North Face Release Their First Collaboration

The North Face and Cecilie Bahnsen proudly debut their highly anticipated collaboration on March 13. First revealed during Cecilie Bahnsen’s Spring/Summer 2025 runway show, the collection fuses her couture-inspired femininity with The North Face’s technical outdoor expertise. Celebrating a shared commitment to craftsmanship, the launch includes a campaign and bespoke retail experience, seamlessly blending fashion and function.

A standout piece from the collection is the reimagined Mountain Dress, a sculptural interpretation of The North Face’s iconic Mountain Jacket. Inspired by the brand’s archival designs and early female designer Ingrid Harshbarger, the piece merges technical heritage with Bahnsen’s signature femininity.

“I’ve always loved how women around the world wear my designs in their own way, and this collaboration builds on that spirit. The North Face’s technical expertise not only complements my designs but elevates how it’s lived in—effortless, functional, and ready for every day,” Bahnsen explains in the press release.

The North Face and Cecilie Bahnsen is now available online at thenorthface.com and select retailers including Dover Street Market, with prices ranging from $250 to $1,000.