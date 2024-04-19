Essence Fashion Digest: Rihanna Wears Peter Do, Venus Williams Wears Vivienne Westwood, And More

Getty Images

This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First, fashion icon Rihanna wore a neutral-toned Peter Do oversized suit to her Fenty and Puma Creeper release party. Next, Venus Williams wore an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood dress to the Challengers premiere in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, image architect Law Roach and actress Zendaya have once again created a moment honoring Olympic tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams.

Additionally, go-to sneaker brand New Balance has unveiled a new shoe that fashion enthusiasts might love. Next, Jacquemus has announced a new boutique location set to open in Dubai. The minimal space is like a touch of Paris in the Middle East. Lastly, Italian fashion house Gucci has announced its Cruise 2025 runway show location.

Rihanna Wears Peter Do

Rihanna’s blonde tresses blended perfectly with her Peter Do oversized neutral look from the Fall/Winter 2024 runway show. Her earthy brown pants and button-down were a few shades darker than her large beige blazer layered over. The Tom Ford yellow-tinted tortoise shell sunglasses added a pop of color to the monochromatic outfit. She also accessorized with a Balmain Jolie Madame black leather handbag from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. She, of course, wore her brown Fenty Puma Creepers in honor of her new sneakers launch party.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 17: Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party at Tobacco Dock on April 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/WireImage)

Venus Williams Wears Vivienne Westwood

At the Challengers Los Angeles premiere, Olympian Venus Williams showed support for the tennis-themed movie in a Vivienne Westwood textured dress, styled by Simon Robins. The off-the-shoulder gown was designed with a pebbled leather texture and an asymmetrical hemline cut at the front. The light ruching at the waist was a flattering touch. Williams also wore a diamond tennis necklace and pair of small hoop earrings. Her strappy black-heeled sandals topped off her outfit for the exciting evening.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Venus Williams arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon MGM Studios “Challengers” at Westwood Village Theater on April 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Law Roach And Zendaya Honor Venus And Serena Williams

Law Roach is continuing his playful execution of memorable looks ahead of the nationwide premiere of Challengers, the Zendaya-starring film. On Thursday, Roach posted an image on Instagram of the actress with a white beaded hairstyle designed by Kim Kimble while wearing a custom black and white Carolina Herrera gown as she sits on a couch. The image captured by Ernest Cosillas is a direct reference to Venus and Serena Willimas’s image of the same dress and beads photographed for Vogue by Annie Leibovitz in 1998. Law called the fashion image an “ode to greats.”

New Balance Unveils An Unlikely New Shoe

New Balance has unveiled its 1906L shoe, a loafer silhouette in a gray/silver colorway. These are the second loafers to be revealed by the brand–the Junya Watanabe Fall/Winter 2024 runway debuted the first collaborative pair. The 1906 silhouette uses the 1906D running sneaker aesthetics with leather and mesh makeup. The classic “N” motif sits on the top of the shoe with the “NB” sitting on the heels.

Stay tuned for a release date.

Jacquemus Opens A New Boutique In Dubai

French brand Jacquemus has announced a new boutique is opening in Dubai at the Dubai Mall. The rich city is a growing attraction for luxury brands to have boutiques and flagships located there. This is the brand’s third permanent location aside from one in Paris and the other in Korea. The new boutique is over 3000 square feet and was designed with the founder Simon Porte’s home in Provence.

“I am thrilled to announce the opening of our first boutique in the Middle East, in the Dubai Mall,” Porte shared in a statement to WWD. “I am very happy to start this new chapter for the brand and continuing its retail expansion worldwide.”

Gucci Announces Its Cruise 2025 Show Location

The Italian fashion house Gucci is holding its Cruise 2025 runway show in London at the Tate Modern on May 13. Creative director Sabato De Sarno will have his debut cruise show since taking the role last January. This location announcement stems from a long-lasting relationship between Gucci and the global city London. According to WWD, the founder Guccio Gucci worked in London for as a luggage porter and lift boy. From that experience, the founder became inspired by the bags he’d see guests carrying as a boy to create his own after founding his brand in 1921. In conjunction with the show, Gucci is supporting the Tate Modern’s exhibition “Electric Dreams” which opens this fall, and will enter into a three-year partnership with the museum to implement programs to serve young creatives.