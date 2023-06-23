Essence Fashion Digest: Rihanna Steps Down From Savage X Fenty, New Collections, And More

GETTY IMAGES

This week in fashion, more shifts take place with CEOs stepping down and venturing toward new projects, new collections that will lead us into summer, and wildcard creative director appointments. Lately, brands seem to think that celebrities are a lucrative choice for creative directors, and maybe they are right — but it still can feel left field. As these shifts keep taking place, it shows in real-time that fashion has always been a reflection of the times. Sometimes when it’s time to move on, you’ll know exactly when. It’s really interesting to see what will come about the rest of these changes and how things will pan out, but for now, we’re enjoying the ride from our seats.

Fashion’s best trait is it’s ability to morph and mold into what we need it to be. That’s why these changes are exciting because maybe what will come out of them is even more innovation.

Take a look through what’s been going in fashion below.

Rihanna Steps Down As CEO of Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s decision to step down from her role as CEO seems reasonable as her life has shifted to other ventures, including motherhood. She will remain at the brand as the Executive Chair. Hillary Super, previously CEO at Anthropologie, will fill her CEO role. In a statement about the appointment shifts, Rihanna says, “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

Future Is Announced The Creative Director of Lanvin

Another celebrity joins the Creative Director club. Lanvin, the luxury French fashion house, has decided that the rapper Future is the perfect candidate for creative director of its lab collection. The upcoming collection under Future’s reign will debut in August 2023. This should be interesting.

Honor The Gift Debuts SS24 Collection For Paris Fashion Week

Founded by basketball star and tunnel-fit king Russell Westbrook, Honor The Gift has dropped its newest collection ahead of summer. The collection is a retro 70s-inspired amalgamation of heritage, family traditions, identity, and the legacy of those who brought actual change to the community. The collection reintroduces retro silhouettes that feature denim and mohair fabrics. It focuses mainly on different pieces’ warm tones of blue, orange, yellow, and red colorways.

Shayne Oliver Steps Down As Designer From Hood By Air

Someone else has decided to move on to new ventures this week. Shayne Oliver has been designing for Hood By Air since 2006 but will now focus on his latest project, The Anonymous Club. It’s a rotating creative incubator of creatives that work on various projects alongside one another. This isn’t a totally out-of-the-ordinary thing for Oliver. It makes sense that he would pivot, especially since selling T-shirts was not all Oliver wanted to focus on in the brand resurgence. He will work on projects under the Shayne Oliver Group and will still be a partner in the Hood By Air brand.