This week in fashion was filled with moments that we want to highlight. First up, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed its Power Stylist 2025 list featuring Jason Bolden, Stylist of the Year, Law Roach, Shiona Turini, and more. Next up, Nike has launched its Dn8 sneaker in a fiery red colorway.

Lastly, Magda Butrym has been announced as H&M’s latest designer collaborator.

The Hollywood Reporter Launches Power Stylists Covers

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed its 25 Power Stylist 2025 list. Jason Bolden was named as Stylist of the Year for his incredible style work with Cynthia Erivo (Bolden and Erivo appeared on a cover together). The covers also consisted of skilled stylists including Karla Welch with Anna Sawai, Michael Fisher with Sebastian Stan, Marc Forné with Troye Sivan, Chris Horan with Charli XCX, Petra Flannery featuring Zoe Saldana, and Warren Alfie Baker with Glen Powell. In total there are five print and two digital covers photographed by Nino Muñoz and produced and edited by Carol McColgin.

Additional stylists in the top 25 included Wayman + Micah, Law Roach, Shiona Turini, Danielle Goldberg, Molly Dickson, Elizabeth Stewart and more.

Nike Debuts Air Max Dn8 Sneaker & Campaign

Nike has launched its Air Max Dn8 sneaker alongside a campaign. In total, eight colorways will launch in the coming weeks. The first colorway in red has already launched. The sportswear titan has paired eight world-class creators with elite athletes to explore reinterpretations of unreal motion, according to a press release. Collaborations include UK photographer Gabriel Moses and footballer Kobbie Mainoo, German photographer Daniel Sannwald and basketball star Ja Morant, and more. Tyla previously was seen wearing the red colorway.

The expanded collection will roll out globally in phases, the red colorway launched on March 6 on nike.com and at select retail partners, including JD Sports. Additional men’s, women’s and kids’ colorways will be available March 26, April 3, and May 8.

Magda Butrym Is Announced As H&M’s Latest Designer Collaborator

For the first time in its 20-year history H&M has announced its collaborating with a Polish designer, Magda Butrym. According to Vogue, Butrym and H&M’s design teams collaborated on the launch which consists of pieces that speak to the codes commonly associated with Magda Butrym. Standouts include a red ruffle mini dress, a silver sequined frock, and silk headscarves.

“Fashion is so fast,” Butrym shared in an interview with Vogue. “I did things a little differently with H&M. Not in terms of the clothes, but my day-to-day practice. I thought of my archive and I wondered what my friends and clients love the most, what they dream of, what they keep in the wardrobe,” she added.

Magda Butrym H&M: Femininity in Bloom will be available at hm.com and select stores on April 24th.