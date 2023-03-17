YITTY

If you have a shopping addiction like we do, then this week’s catch-up will very fun to peruse. There have been so many new and exciting collections dropping this week, and if payday is around the corner, these are the brands to get to spending for. From new shoes, jewelry, and workout gear, you can find all the new things to add to your cart from this week’s newest collections. Aside from the drama of fashion, the one thing it will always do is give you a pick-me-up from a little retail therapy.

Take a look below at what new things you can add to the cart below.

Mary J. Blige Drops Sister Love Collection

Our favorite R&B legend and singer, Mary J. Blige and Simone I. Smith, have dropped a new collection for their collaborative brand Sister Love. The collection is full of “baby-sized” hoops that are their bestsellers. These are perfect to complete or dress up any outfit, and for the girl who isn’t much of a risk taker with bigger hoops, this is for you. The collection has added 6 new styles to feature in the collection that include rope twist, bamboo style, hearts, and dolphin designs.

The earrings are now available today for $129 on simonismith.com.

Lizzo’s YITTY Drops VIBE CHECK

Spring is here, and it’s time for a vibe check with YITTY. The new collection is all about vibrance, fun, and comfort. From the colorways of Mint Condition and Vixen and a few retro-inspired pieces like the Track Jacket and Pant, YITTY is helping us put our best foot forward for spring. The collection also includes hoodies, cycling shorts, and t-shirts that are full of pops of color.

The collection is available now on yitty.com. Sizes range from XS to 6X.

Brandon Blackwood Drops New Spring Summer Footwear Collection

The designer has dropped the most exciting and fun collection of shoes that are reminiscent of his upbringing in New York. Pumps with cigarettes and taxi cars at the heels are what make Blackwood’s collection an amusement to shop. The collection is available now and will most likely sell out, so be vigilant in your checkout cart!

Shop on brandonblackwood.com. Prices range from $295 to $325.

Brother Vellies Drops “My Body, My Choice” Exclusive Collection

The famous footwear brand is taking a stand against anti-abortion laws with its newest “My Body, My Choice” exclusive collection of boots with doodles on them. A percentage of the proceeds from each sale will go to an organization that is doing the work to fight for abortion rights throughout the U.S., especially in the south, where it is very difficult.