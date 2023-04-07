Essence Fashion Digest: Naomi Osaka For Louis Vuitton, AnOnlyChild Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign, And More

C’est Bon

This week in the fashion world, there has been talk of “quiet luxury,” and actually, it’s been weeks of that conversation, with our favorite fashion go-to Amanda Murry mentioning in her stories that she was over it. She offered that we shift our focus to drastically underpaid and abused garment workers that are making next to nothing for well over the usual 8-hour work day. Other than that, there have been a few good things to come of the fashion world, like, of course, new collections and familiar faces fronting campaigns, duos that we never really saw coming, and emerging brands winning.

Take a look below at all the news you might’ve missed this week.

YITTY X Aliyahcore

Our two favorites join in the best thing we’ve seen all week. This is the duo we never knew we needed. YITTY’s Lizzo and Aliyah of the Aliyahcore movement join forces. Aliyah dresses Lizzo in her signature Aliyahcore style with Moonboots, a leg garter, fishnets, and of course, a crop top and skimpiest bottoms. We love to see our favs together and thriving.

AnOnlyChild Spring/Summer 2023 Campaign

AnOnlyChild unveils its new Spring/Summer 2023 campaign (now available in stores and online) with stunning images shot by one of our favorite image-makers, Micaiah Carter. The collection, titled “It’s Getting Late,” features a throughline of vintage styles re-examined through a contemporary lens. Silk blouses, pops of red, floral sets.

The S/S 2023 collection is available online at www.anOnlyChild.com, and in-stores and online at Bergdorf Goodman and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Micaiah Carter

C’EST BON Drops New Collection + Collabs With Social Status

Emerging Black-owned LA-based brand C’est Bon has released its new collection featuring NBA players Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jarred Vanderbilt, Joel Ayayi, and Hamidou Diallo. The collection entitled “L’Avenir of Today” features bold colors, classic silhouettes, and high-quality fabrics. The collection is available to shop now on cestbon.online. In addition to the new drop, the brand has also been tapped by Social Status as part of their program, the COLOR CODE, which empowers communities to tell thier stories.

Naomi Osaka For Louis Vuitton

The tennis powerhouse graces Louis Vuitton’s campaign for their classic Capucines bag in collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. As we know Naomi Osaka is half-Japanese and loves immersing in both of her cultures.